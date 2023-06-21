CEO speaks: Healthcare Heroes: Significance Of Health Technicians, Paramedics & Nurses

Advancements in medicine and technology continue to reshape our lives for the better every day. As lifespans increase and societies face new and often unforeseen health challenges, the need for dedicated and well-trained health technicians, paramedics, and nurses has never been greater. The Covid-19 pandemic has served as a wake-up call for governments and healthcare systems worldwide to address the acute shortage of trained healthcare staff in all of the above disciplines.

With India’s increasing life expectancy, India’s population aged 60 and above is expected to reach 319 million by 2050 as per the UN. This shall mean increased medical care requirements, especially for this aging population. For every 20 specialised doctors in a hospital, the requirement for health technicians, paramedics nursing and associated staff members is around 400. Given that India is rapidly scaling up medical colleges to meet the severe shortage of doctors, the demand for these professionals in India is also expected to increase substantially in the near future.

The demand shall be even greater in some of the developed countries. For example, Japan’s population above 65 shall reach nearly 40% of its total population by 2060. By 2050, the same figures for the US shall be around 22%, for Germany 34% and 25% for the UK. No wonder then that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare estimates a shortage of approximately one million healthcare workers by 2025. Or that The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) predicts a shortage of more than one million nurses by 2023!

As per the ‘Future of work after Covid-19′ report by McKinsey Global Institute, health aides, technicians, wellness occupations, nurses and health professionals are likely to see the highest growth in labour demand by 2030 across countries driven primarily by long-term trends such as aging populations and rising incomes. As per the report, the post-Covid net employment change from 2018 to 2030 for health professionals will be a whopping 112 percent!

This strong demand creates an avenue for Indian professionals to venture abroad and contribute their expertise — bridging the healthcare gap while exploring new horizons. To further enhance employability in such international settings, students should actively consider incorporating foreign language studies into their curriculum. The ability to communicate effectively in multiple languages—along with dialects, if possible broadens their potential and opens doors to diverse opportunities. Indian colleges and universities, too, should take advantage of the new NEP guidelines to offer foreign language courses to these professionals. Such courses may be offered as a minor in addition to their major course of study. With this focus on comprehensive training, Indian professionals in these fields can easily fill in the massive supply gap worldwide! Perhaps, if we can pursue this opportunity with the right strategy and commitment, India can very well become the healthcare service provider to the world! We have done this with Indian doctors in Europe and the US and nurses in the Middle East. We can do much better at scaling up if we have a cohesive strategy in place.

In addition to the above career options, Health Information Systems (HIS) present a promising career option at the intersection of healthcare and technology that students can explore. HIS professionals are responsible for managing and utilising health-related data to enhance patient care and operational efficiency. They work with electronic health records, health information exchanges, and other digital systems to collect, organise, analyse, and secure health data. With the increasing digitisation of healthcare, the demand for skilled HIS professionals is also on the rise.

As far as courses for these specialisations are concerned, India boasts some world-class institutes. AIIMS (New Delhi and others), CMC Vellore, Manipal College of Nursing, Manipal, and Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences, Pune are some options. In eastern India, Sister Nivedita University offers comprehensive courses across these disciplines. Specialised HIS courses are offered at Amity Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Noida and Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai among others. Some of the courses on offer include Bachelor of Optometry (BOptom) focusing on eye healthcare, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics (BPO) for designing and fabricating prosthetic and orthotic devices, Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP) for diagnosing and managing hearing and speech disorders, Bachelor of Optometry and Ophthalmic Techniques (BOOT) specializing in ophthalmic techniques, BSc (Hons.) in Medical Technology for radiography, radiotherapy, and laboratory sciences, and BSc (Hons.) in Nursing. Each institution has its strengths, facilities, and areas of specialisation, allowing students to choose based on their career goals and interests.

Another aspect that needs highlighting is that students with Arts and Commerce in their class XII can also pursue healthcare-related courses, especially in nursing. While it is necessary to have PCB (Physics, Chemistry & Biology) in class XII for pursuing a BSc in nursing, Arts and Commerce students can go in for Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) and General Nursing Midwife (GNM) diploma programmes. After completing the diploma, internship, and registration with the relevant state nursing council as a registered ANM or Registered Nurse Registered Midwife (RNRM), students can work as a nurse in hospitals and other healthcare settings. Most Bachelors’ courses for medical technicians have a PCB requirement in class XII. However, diploma and certificate courses are available to non-PCB candidates as well.

A career as a health technician, paramedic, or nurse is not merely a profession, but a calling—an opportunity to make a profound difference in the lives of others. Embrace the noble path of healthcare, where compassion, knowledge, and innovation converge. The world needs your talent, your care, and your unwavering dedication to the well-being of others. Remember, by choosing a career that makes a difference, you are shaping a better tomorrow—for yourself and the countless lives you will touch along the way!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)