CEO speaks: Future-proofing clerical jobs: Adapting to AI disruption

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025 paints a transformative picture of the global labour market. While technological advancements and shifting economic landscapes promise the creation of approximately 170 million new jobs by 2030, they also signal the displacement of about 92 million roles, resulting in a net gain of 78 million jobs. Notably, clerical positions such as cashiers, data entry clerks, and administrative assistants are among those anticipated to decline significantly. This projection is an urgent call to action for professionals in these sectors. To remain relevant and competitive, embracing upskilling and reskilling initiatives is paramount. But what specific steps can individuals take to navigate this evolving job landscape?

One of the most critical steps is embracing digital literacy. As automation and digital tools become increasingly integral to business operations, proficiency in digital platforms is essential. Clerical professionals should familiarise themselves with software applications beyond basic word processing and spreadsheets. Learning about customer relationship management (CRM) systems, data analytics tools, and project management software can enhance efficiency and open doors to new opportunities. Organisations are prioritising employees who can work seamlessly alongside technology, making digital fluency a non-negotiable skill.

Beyond technical proficiency, analytical and critical thinking skills are also in high demand. The report highlights analytical thinking as a top skill required in the workforce. Professionals who can interpret data, identify trends, and make informed decisions add significant value to organisations. Clerical roles traditionally involve handling large volumes of information, making data interpretation a natural extension of existing skills. Engaging in courses that focus on data analysis, problem-solving, and strategic planning can sharpen these competencies and open doors to roles in business intelligence and operations management.

As automation takes over routine tasks, human-centric skills such as leadership and social influence are becoming increasingly valuable. Even without formal managerial titles, clerical professionals can lead by taking initiative, mentoring peers, and contributing to team dynamics. Developing strong interpersonal skills, understanding team management principles, and improving communication abilities can position individuals for roles that require guiding and influencing others. Leadership is no longer confined to those in executive positions—it is a crucial asset in any evolving workplace.

The changing job landscape also presents opportunities in emerging fields. The green transition and technological advancements are driving demand for roles such as sustainability specialists, big data analysts, and AI experts. While these may seem distant from traditional clerical work, the foundational skills of organisation, attention to detail, and communication are highly transferable. By pursuing education in these emerging areas, clerical professionals can facilitate a career pivot into industries that are expanding rather than shrinking. The ability to adapt and reorient one’s skills toward future industries will be a defining factor for career resilience.

Given the rapid pace of change, engaging in lifelong learning is essential. The most successful professionals are those who continuously update their knowledge and acquire new competencies. Online learning platforms like Coursera, professional workshops, and industry certifications offer accessible ways to stay ahead of the curve. Employers increasingly value a demonstrated commitment to learning, which can differentiate candidates in a competitive landscape. The mindset of “learning once and working forever” is obsolete—today’s professionals must embrace continuous skill development to remain employable.

Networking and professional community engagement also play a crucial role in career growth. Building a robust professional network provides insights into industry trends and emerging opportunities. Joining professional associations, attending industry conferences, and participating in online forums can connect individuals with peers and mentors who offer valuable guidance. In many cases, career transitions happen not just through skill-building but also through the right connections.

Lastly, seeking organisational support can accelerate career transitions. Many companies recognise the need for workforce transformation and offer upskilling programs, training sessions, and tuition assistance. Employees should proactively inquire about such opportunities and take full advantage of available resources. Demonstrating initiative in personal development signals to employers a readiness to take on more complex roles and adapt to new challenges.

While the decline of traditional clerical roles presents challenges, it also offers an opportunity for reinvention. By embracing upskilling and reskilling strategies, professionals can not only safeguard their careers but also thrive in the dynamic future of work. The key lies in adaptability, continuous learning, and a proactive approach to career development. The future may be uncertain, but those who are willing to evolve will always find a place in the workforce.

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery