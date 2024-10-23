CEO speaks: Future of Learning: Personalised, Immersive & Adaptive

In today’s day and age, we are standing on the brink of a revolution in education. The traditional boundaries of education are being redefined. As artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and the metaverse converge with learning systems, the way we as humans absorb and assimilate knowledge is undergoing a radical change. The once one-size-fits-all approach is being replaced by a personalised, adaptive learning model, fundamentally changing when and how we learn. These transformative tools are reshaping education, empowering learners, and driving engagement to unprecedented levels.

AI is at the heart of this transformation. Adaptive learning systems powered by AI are creating more personalised educational experiences than ever before. Unlike traditional methods where all students move through a curriculum at the same pace, these systems assess each student’s knowledge, learning speed, and interests, curating a unique learning pathway for each individual. By analysing vast amounts of data in real-time, AI systems identify areas where students struggle and adjust the pace or content to suit their needs.

Platforms like DreamBox and Smart Sparrow have already implemented AI-based systems that provide real-time feedback to learners, customizing lessons on the go. By tapping into AI, learning has become not only personalised but also more effective, leading to higher engagement and improved outcomes. In fact, according to a report by GME, the global AI in education market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 45% from 2022. This rapid adoption speaks to the role AI will continue to play in reshaping education, driving a paradigm shift in how individuals learn.

The future of education doesn’t just lie in AI-driven personalisation. VR and AR technologies are opening the doors to fully immersive learning environments, where students can experience concepts in ways never before possible. Imagine walking through ancient Rome in history class or dissecting a human body in a virtual anatomy lab—these are no longer ideas of the future; they are today’s reality.

Google Expeditions and zSpace are already integrating VR into classrooms, creating opportunities for students to immerse themselves in diverse environments. This hands-on experience fosters deeper understanding and engagement, as learners can explore complex topics through interaction. Meanwhile, AR applications like Curiscope allow students to see and interact with 3D models of the human body by simply using their smartphones, making learning more visual and interactive.

Beyond AR and VR, the metaverse promises to take immersive learning even further. Through shared, virtual spaces, students from across the world can gather to collaborate and interact. Platforms like Engage and Mozilla Hubs offer teachers and learners the ability to create virtual campuses where learners can engage with the environment, participate in group work, or attend guest lectures from any location. In this digital realm, the traditional limits of geography and accessibility are erased, democratising education for all.

Data analytics is another powerful tool shaping transformative learning. By tracking student progress and preferences, educational institutions and ed-tech platforms are creating highly personalised learning pathways. Data helps in understanding how each learner interacts with the content, what motivates them, and where they need more support.

Knewton, an adaptive learning company, uses data analytics to personalise educational content for millions of students, helping them move at their own pace. The system predicts what each student needs to succeed and provides targeted support to address specific challenges. Similarly, Coursera offers personalised course recommendations based on user history, improving the learning experience by guiding students to courses tailored to their strengths and weaknesses.

These examples represent only the beginning. As AI and immersive technologies evolve, so too will their ability to transform education, allowing learners to take charge of their own learning journey in ways previously unimaginable. The adoption of AI and immersive technology in education has been rapid, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic, which accelerated the need for digital learning solutions. A survey by McKinsey found that the use of AI in education has risen significantly with over 50% of schools globally reporting the use of some form of AI technology. VR and AR tools in education are also gaining traction, with MarketsandMarkets estimating the AR and VR in education market to reach $14.2 billion by 2028.

For educators, institutions, and policymakers, the challenge now is to ensure that this new wave of technology is accessible to all. Bridging the digital divide and ensuring that students everywhere can benefit from these tools will be critical in making transformative learning a truly democratized and global experience.

For parents, teachers, and learners alike, embracing these changes will be key to success in the digital age. As we move forward, the tools we use to learn, when we learn, and how we learn will continue to evolve, making learning a truly lifelong and transformative journey. The future of education is here, and it is more engaging, interactive, and student-centric than ever before!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery