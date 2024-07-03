CEO speaks: From Margins to Mainstream: Skilling India’s Rural Women

As India stands on the cusp of becoming the world’s third-largest economy, one of the most crucial elements of this transformation is the empowerment of women, especially those from urban poor and rural backgrounds. Despite a plethora of government initiatives aimed at uplifting women since independence, the reality for many rural women remains grim. Vocational training, however, holds the promise of turning this situation around, making women self-sufficient and driving significant economic growth.



Since India’s independence, the government has launched a plethora of schemes designed to empower women. Notable among these are the Rashtriya Mahila Kosh, which provides micro-finance services to the socio-economically disadvantaged women, and the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), which aims to reduce poverty by enabling poor households to access self-employment opportunities. The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) is another significant initiative, focusing on skill development and vocational training for the youth, including women. In West Bengal, Kanyashree Prakalpa provides financial incentives to encourage girls to stay in school while Sabala focuses on the health, nutrition, and vocational training of adolescent girls.

Yet, despite these commendable efforts, the statistics paint a bleak picture. According to the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), the female labour force participation rate in rural areas has seen a drastic decline from 42.7% in 2004 -05 to 36.6% in 2021-22. In 2022-23, 36.1% of men and only 18.6% of women aged 18-59 had ever received vocational training, with this gap increasing over the years. Despite 17% of ITIs being women-only, only 7% of skill trainees were women candidates in 2021. What factors contribute to the persistently low representation of women in vocational training, and how can we address these barriers to improve their participation?

Several factors contribute to the low self-sufficiency among rural women. Limited access to education is a primary obstacle, as many girls are forced to drop out of school due to cultural and economic pressures. Even when government schemes are in place, a significant portion of the rural female population remains unaware of them or lacks the means to access these benefits. Societal norms also play a restrictive role, confining women to traditional roles that limit their opportunities to work outside the home. Moreover, infrastructural deficiencies in rural areas further hamper mobility and access to vocational training centres, compounding the problem.

We must first appreciate that vocational training is a powerful tool to transform the economic landscape for rural women. Skill-based training tailored to local needs can open up a plethora of employment opportunities. For instance, training in areas such as tailoring, handicrafts, and digital literacy can enable women to find jobs or start their own businesses. This, in turn, can lead to increased economic activity in rural areas, reducing the need for migration to urban centres and fostering local development. Even for the urban poor, vocational training in areas of high demand, like child-care or elderly care, can financially liberate many women and add to family incomes. This is a win-win for both consumers as well as these women.

Entrepreneurship among women can be a game-changer. By equipping rural women with the skills to start and manage small businesses, vocational training can drive local economies and create a ripple effect of empowerment and economic stability. The resulting economic independence can significantly improve the quality of life for these women and their families, leading to better health, education, and living standards—breaking the vicious cycle for the next generation of girls in the families so empowered!

And I refuse to believe that concerted efforts, with the right intent and focus, shall not bear fruit. Let us look around. In Bangladesh, the Grameen Bank’s microfinance model has empowered thousands of rural women to start their own businesses, lifting entire communities out of poverty. Similarly, Vietnam’s Women’s Union provides vocational training and micro-loans to women significantly boosting female entrepreneurship and economic participation.

In our own land, many NGO’s are doing commendable service to this cause. The Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) in Gujarat has trained women in embroidery, enabling them to earn sustainable incomes and improve their social status. The Barefoot College in Rajasthan has trained women as solar engineers, bringing electricity to thousands of households. The URMUL Trust has empowered women through traditional crafts in Rajasthan, boosting their financial independence. The Mann Deshi Foundation in Maharashtra offers vocational training and micro-loans, helping women start and grow their businesses. Professional Assistance for Development Action (PRADAN) has improved agricultural productivity and financial control for women in states like Jharkhand. These and many more programmes collectively highlight the potential of vocational training to enhance economic and social well-being for rural women.

The Indian government, both central and local, and the private sector have crucial roles to play in this field—and they need to step up and do much more than they have been doing! One effective strategy would be the decentralization of the Skill Development Ministry, moving offices and manpower closer to rural areas. This would enable the Ministry to better understand and address the unique needs of rural women. Only when we see pain areas closer and better will we be able to address them innovatively—perhaps the reason why small local NGO’s are so much more effective!

Public-private partnerships can also be instrumental. Companies like UrbanClap, could collaborate with the government to create training modules aligned with market demands for rural women. Moreover, the private sector can contribute through their CSR initiatives by providing funding and resources to augment government efforts.

Empowering rural women through vocational training is not just a social responsibility… It is an economic imperative now. As India strives to become a global economic powerhouse, leveraging the potential of its women workforce, especially from rural areas, is a sure shot way to drive inclusive and sustainable growth in a virtuous cycle!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery