CEO speaks: From camaraderie to crisis: Ragging has a dark legacy

In the corridors of higher education institutions across India, a contentious practice known as “ragging” has cast a long and troubling shadow. The mere mention of the term conjures up images of the grotesque humiliation of juniors in the present context — but the reality today is far from its original intent. To truly understand ragging, one must journey back in time to its origins — in 7th and 8th century Greece.

Ragging, Hazing, Fagging, Bullying, Pledging, Horse-playing — whatever one may call the practice in their own country now — it can be traced back to the Greek tradition of welcoming new sportspersons into the community by subjecting them to various tests of physical endurance and stamina in the Olympic spirit.

From there, the practice made its way to the armed forces and from there to university campuses in the West. When it became fashionable in European universities in the 18th century to form exclusive Greek Letter Organizations (GLOs) or Fraternities — a practice carried over to US universities as well — “hazing” as it was known then was merely a ritual to test the courage of the “pledge” of entry into those exclusive clubs.

The primary purpose of “hazing” was to reinforce to newcomers — or “freshers” — that they may fail as individuals but as a team, they shall succeed. It was, originally, an exercise in the development of team spirit. It aimed to prepare young students for the challenges that awaited them in the academic world and beyond. The process was designed to foster bonds among students, instil discipline, and equip them with the skills and resilience needed to face life’s adversities.

New techniques of “hazing” — fine-tuned in the armed forces — were taken to university campuses by young soldiers who returned to European and US university campuses after World War I. But succeeding generations failed to understand and appreciate the spirit of the exercise — and the process soon degenerated into a brutal and hazardous practice.

As “hazing” made its way to Indian shores and metamorphosed into “ragging” with the rapid expansion in higher education infrastructure, it was initially imbibed with the same positive intentions. In fact, some of the early batches at some of our most famed institutes like the IITs have many fun anecdotes to share regarding their “ragging” experiences. However, it soon spiralled into a dangerous and often brutal ritual — just as it had done in the West. What was intended as a rite of passage became a tormenting experience for many young minds.

The degeneration of ragging cannot and should not be treated in isolation. It is fundamentally and closely intertwined with the broader societal changes that have unfolded over the decades. As our society grapples with shifting norms, the erosion of values, and the rise of toxic masculinity — ragging has reflected these changes in alarming ways. What was once about preparing young minds for adulthood and nurturing qualities like leadership, teamwork, and a spirit of adventure has regretfully devolved into a display of power, cruelty, and intimidation. It has become a means of asserting dominance and inflicting psychological and physical harm on helpless individuals — a grave violation of their human rights and dignity.

Authorities in India have implemented a multifaceted approach to combat ragging. With the enforcement of stringent anti-ragging laws and policies, the establishment of anonymous helplines for reporting incidents, awareness campaigns aimed at students and parents, orientation programmes promoting respect and inclusivity, and the provision of counselling and support services for victims we have resolved to create a safer and more respectful educational environment for all freshers in this country.

The history of ragging is a sobering narrative of how practices can evolve, for better or worse, over time as societies themselves transform. It is vital that we focus our efforts on eradicating the dark shadows that have marred and transformed this tradition and ensure that our educational institutions foster an environment of respect, empathy, and personal growth for all students. As a society, we should aim at nurturing individuals into resilient, responsible, and compassionate citizens. Only then can we hope to put an end to this dark legacy!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)