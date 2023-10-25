CEO speaks: ‘Food’ for Thought

In a world increasingly preoccupied with health and wellness, it’s no surprise that nutrition and dietetics have risen to prominence as popular career options, especially in Western countries. The pursuit of a balanced diet and a healthier lifestyle has become a cornerstone of modern living all over the world. However, in India, the land of vibrant cultures and delectable cuisine, this consciousness is still at a nascent stage.

India is currently facing a colossal health crisis. With more diabetics than any other nation and a rapidly increasing number of people struggling with obesity as well as hypertension, it’s evident that the need for proper nutrition and diet management is greater than ever. The awareness of these issues, however, remains abysmally low. This paradox presents a unique opportunity for those interested in a career in nutrition and dietetics.

As per industry estimates, the dietary supplements market in India alone was valued at around $4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $10.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22%. Dietary supplements are but a small portion of the entire nutrition and dietetics landscape. This suggests that there are staggering opportunities to be realised in India in this industry.

One of the first areas in which India can make significant strides is the proper labelling of food items and their sources. Transparent and accurate information about the nutritional content of foods is critical for individuals seeking a healthier lifestyle. In addition, with growing affluence, many consumers do not mind paying extra for premium products. While progress has been made in recent years with some legislation in place, there is still much work to be done in this area. We just need to look at the Western markets to realise the true potential of quality, responsibly sourced, organically grown and healthy food that is labelled appropriately.

Another pressing issue is the lack of available dieticians for discussion and advice. In a country as diverse as India, personalised diet plans are crucial. There’s a need for an army of nutrition and dietetics professionals to provide guidance and support for those seeking a healthier lifestyle. A startling fact that many of us do not realise is the absence of diabetic-friendly or even health-friendly food options in leading Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) and even at high-end eateries. This is a gap waiting to be filled. As the demand for healthier dining options grows, there is a significant opportunity for entrepreneurs to create a food chain or delivery service that exclusively caters to calorie-conscious customers. A move in this direction could bring about a substantial transformation in the dining landscape with assured success for the passionate entrepreneur!

For those passionate enough, the field of nutrition and dietetics offers a wide array of career options — clinical dieticians, community nutritionists, sports nutritionists, paediatric nutritionists, food service managers, corporate wellness nutritionists, nutrition researchers, consultants, public health nutritionists, educators, culinary nutritionists, telehealth nutritionists, eating disorder specialists, wellness coaches, food quality and safety specialists, and many more. These roles span healthcare, public health, education, sports, food industry, and counselling, providing diverse opportunities to promote health and well-being through proper nutrition.

In India, various institutions offer a range of nutrition and dietetics courses, catering to both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Notable institutions include CMCH Vellore, JIPMER Puducherry, Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Amity University, LPU, Jamia Hamdard and others. Additionally, there are diploma programmes, including one offered by IGNOU. Aspiring students can explore these institutions to match their specific ambitions and requirements.

As we stand on the cusp of a healthcare revolution, opportunities in nutrition and dietetics in India are boundless. By spreading awareness, creating healthier food options, and training a new generation of nutritionists and dieticians, we can inspire a nation to make better food choices and lead healthier lives. It’s a career path filled with purpose and potential. As the sun rises in this new era of health consciousness, let us all be a part of India’s vibrant story of transformation — one plate at a time!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)