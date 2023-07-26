CEO speaks: Feeding the Nation: India’s Agricultural Odyssey

Agriculture has always been the very backbone of India’s economy — deeply rooted in its history and culture. Over the years, the sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, ensuring food security for its vast population. The journey has often been tumultuous — with lessons learnt from near disasters propelling change in policy directions. In today’s digital age, technological innovation presents unparalleled opportunities for further growth in our agricultural sector.

Under the yoke of British colonial rule, Indian agriculture was subjected to oppressive policies that prioritised British interests over the food security of our nation and the welfare of our farmers. Land reforms were limited, leading to a concentration of landholdings among a few elites. Consequently, agricultural productivity stagnated. The infamous Bengal Famine of 1943 serves as a grim reminder of the tragic consequences of such policies. Often referred to as one of the greatest anthropogenic (man-made) disasters of all time — perhaps eclipsed only by the ‘Holodomor’ in Ukraine in 1933 — the Churchill war cabinet’s decision to prioritise the war effort led to more than 3 million Indians starving to death — many on the streets of “Calcutta” itself!

India continued to be vulnerable to food insecurity even after Independence. The 1960s witnessed an escalating food crisis, culminating in the near famine of 1965 — which was averted narrowly by importing more than 10 million tonnes of grain from the USA on a war footing! This precarious situation triggered a wake-up call — compelling the Indian government to reevaluate its agricultural strategies. Not until the early 1970s till the advent of the Green Revolution, pioneered by renowned scientist Dr Norman Borlaug, and wholeheartedly supported by the government, did India slowly become self-sufficient in foodgrain production.

Currently, India is one of the world’s leading agricultural producers. With five primary agricultural climatic zones, each characterised by distinct climate patterns and topography, India can grow a wide variety of agricultural produce. With the production of 178 million tonnes of rice and 108 million tonnes of wheat in 2020, India is the second-largest producer of both staples globally after China. India is the world’s largest producer of milk as well as pulses and the second largest producer of tea. Not only does India successfully meet the food requirements of its own 1.42 billion citizens, but has also earned global respect for supporting food programmes during international emergencies such as in Afghanistan and multiple African countries. After the Ukraine war hammered the global wheat supply recently, India stepped in to fill the void.

The Government of India, through the Food Corporation of India (FCI), consistently maintains strategic “buffer stock” to ensure that incidents like the Bengal Famine — or the near famine of 1965 — are never repeated. As of September 2022, the FCI central pool reserves were 23.2 million tonnes of wheat and 20.9 million tonnes of rice. Through measures like “minimum support prices” of various foodgrains, as well as subsidised fertiliser and fuel prices, India, as a country, has tried to ensure that the agricultural sector — which contributes around 20.5% of India’s GDP and employs 45% of the workforce as of 2022 — is on a sustainable growth path. The government’s commitment to the cause is also reflected in the fact that IIT Kharagpur, one of the premier engineering institutes, is being led by an agricultural engineer, Prof. Virendra Kumar Tewari.

It is my firm belief that with the co-option of multiple new IT-enabled technologies in agriculture and allied sectors, India is today on the cusp of another major revolution in agricultural productivity. Studies have revealed that such interventions can improve agricultural productivity by as much as 30%. Here are some ways in which information technology is transforming Indian agriculture:

· Precision Farming and IoT: Technologies such as precision farming and the Internet of Things (IoT) have enabled farmers to optimise resource use and improve crop yields. Sensors, drones, and satellite imagery provide real-time data on soil health, moisture levels, and crop health, allowing farmers to make data-driven decisions on irrigation, fertilisation, and pest management.

· Mobile Applications and Advisory Services: Mobile apps and agricultural advisory services have empowered farmers with access to critical information and expert advice. These platforms offer weather forecasts, market prices, crop-specific guidance, and best practices, helping farmers make informed decisions and increase productivity.

· E-commerce platforms for Agricultural Produce: Online platforms have facilitated direct linkages between farmers and consumers, eliminating intermediaries and ensuring better prices for farmers.

· Supply Chain Innovations: Technological advancements in supply chain management, cold storage, and logistics have reduced post-harvest losses and improved the quality of produce. Cold chain infrastructure has enabled farmers to preserve perishable goods and reach distant markets efficiently.

· Fintech Solutions for Access to Credit: Fintech platforms have facilitated easier access to credit for farmers, who often face challenges in obtaining loans from traditional financial institutions. These platforms use alternative credit scoring models, leveraging data on farming practices and productivity, to assess creditworthiness.

Numerous startups are leveraging the above technologies to address various agricultural challenges. Startups like AgroStar, Ninjacart, CropIn, DeHaat, Bijak, and Intello Labs are at the forefront — leading efforts to create a more efficient and sustainable farming sector with substantive private sector participation.

India has several leading agricultural universities and research institutes. Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (BCKV), IIT Kharagpur, and University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore (UASB) are some leading institutes. Private institutes like Sister Nivedita University (SNU) also offer agriculture courses. These universities offer diverse courses in agriculture and allied sciences at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels.

Graduates from these institutions have various employment opportunities in agricultural research, government departments, agribusiness companies, food processing industries, rural development organisations, and international agricultural and aid organisations, among others. The agriculture sector’s increasing focus on technology and sustainability opens up entrepreneurial opportunities for graduates as well! Some countries, like Australia and Canada, also encourage agricultural technologists to migrate and settle through special programmes.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)