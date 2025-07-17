CEO speaks: Everyday Essentials, Extraordinary Careers: The CPG Opportunity

In a rapidly transforming global economy, few sectors have remained as consistently relevant and increasingly dynamic like the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry. From the toothpaste and soap we start our day with to the snack we reach for at night, CPG products form the backbone of daily consumption across the world. Behind these seemingly simple products lies a powerful global engine that’s undergoing profound shifts. Valued at over 7.5 trillion USD in retail sales globally, the CPG industry is expected to grow at 4–5% annually over the next five years. Today, this growth is being driven by rising demand from emerging economies, changing consumer preferences, and the digitalisation of everything, from product design to delivery.

India is at the heart of this global resurgence. As one of the fastest-growing consumer markets, India’s CPG industry was valued at over USD 275 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.74%, reaching about USD 456.33 billion by 2035. This surge is being propelled by a mix of demographic advantage, digital adoption, urbanisation, and a swelling middle class. While rural India has long been seen as a volatile demand zone, it is now emerging as a stable and lucrative market, thanks to improved infrastructure, rural electrification, and digital inclusion.

Urban India, meanwhile, is witnessing a revolution in consumer behaviour. A new generation of health-conscious, digitally savvy and brand-aware buyers are demanding more—more convenience, more quality, more innovation. This is encouraging the rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, premium product lines, and innovation-driven marketing.

The role of e-commerce and quick commerce cannot be overstated in this transformation. Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart are not just delivering essentials, they are reshaping consumer expectations. According to Bain & Company, online CPG sales in India are growing at more than 30% annually, a figure that eclipses

traditional retail growth by a wide margin. At the same time, legacy giants like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Dabur, and Marico are reinventing themselves by investing in digital transformation, sustainable sourcing, and data-led decision-making..

Several structural trends are fuelling this momentum. India’s demographic dividend is real—over 65% of its population is under 35. This young population not only consumes more but does so in ways that are deeply influenced by social media, peer reviews, and global culture. Urbanisation is continuing at a rapid clip, with nearly 500 million Indians expected to live in cities by 2030. Rising disposable incomes and aspiration levels are leading to a preference for branded, high-quality, and innovative products. Meanwhile, over 850 million internet users are shaping a digitally connected consumption economy where product discovery, purchase, and feedback all happen online.

All of this is translating into an explosion of job opportunities in the CPG space—far beyond traditional roles like sales or brand management. Today’s CPG companies are seeking talent in areas such as consumer insights, digital marketing, supply chain analytics, sustainable packaging, product innovation, and e-commerce strategy. Brand and product managers are now expected to understand not just market trends but also behavioural science and influencer ecosystems. Those working in supply chains need expertise in artificial intelligence, logistics optimisation, and green manufacturing. The growing emphasis on direct-to-consumer models has opened up avenues in performance marketing, UX design, and omnichannel customer experience. As companies use data to drive decisions, analysts who can interpret consumer patterns and recommend actionable insights are increasingly in demand.

For college students aspiring to enter this sector, there are multiple pathways. A Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA) or Economics can provide foundational knowledge in marketing, strategy, and market behaviour. Engineering students, particularly in chemical, food, or industrial engineering, can find rewarding roles in product development, manufacturing, and quality assurance. An MBA, especially with a specialisation in marketing, operations, or digital strategy, remains one of the most recognised springboards into leadership roles in the CPG world. At the same time, short-term certifications in digital marketing, analytics, supply chain management, and sustainability can enhance job-readiness in a highly competitive field.

Interestingly, even students from liberal arts backgrounds are finding space in the industry. As brands place greater emphasis on storytelling, purpose-driven communication, and social impact, knowledge of consumer psychology, communication, and sociology can be valuable. Those with a creative bent can explore packaging design, content strategy, and brand building. Importantly, internships with CPG firms, summer research projects on rural marketing, or stinting with D2C startups can give students practical insights and a foot in the door.

The CPG industry, once considered slow-moving and hierarchical, is now buzzing with opportunity, innovation, and disruption. It sits at a compelling intersection, where tradition is being fast upended by technology. For young professionals, it represents a chance to work in a space that is both deeply rooted in everyday life and rich with futuristic potential. Whether your passion lies in crafting a compelling brand story, engineering a new product, optimising a supply chain, or decoding consumer data, there is a place for you on the CPG growth curve!

