CEO speaks: Event management: A Career Beyond the Ordinary

In today’s world where experiences are cherished, and memorable moments are treasured, event management has emerged as a dynamic career option, offering an exciting journey filled with creativity and innovation. It spans a wide range of industries — from entertainment and fashion to trade, industry and international intergovernmental conferences — and provides an excellent stage for talented individuals to showcase their skills in multiple disciplines.

Event management, as we know it today, traces its roots to the United States. In the mid-20th century, the US witnessed the rise of event planning and management, primarily in response to the growing demand for meticulously organised gatherings — from corporate conferences to extravagant weddings to music festivals. Over time, Europe and then China embraced this concept — recognising the immense potential it held for creating unforgettable experiences and boosting economies.

This industry encompasses a wide array of specialised fields — each offering unique opportunities for passionate individuals. From celebrity to brand management, exhibition organisation to convocation and wedding planning — event management has expanded its horizons to cater to every niche requirement. Thus, event management graduates have an incredibly wide variety of relevant career options. Some of these are event managers, corporate event planners, exhibition and trade show managers, event marketing and promotions specialists, event sales and sponsorship managers, event technology specialists, destination and tourism event planners, event production managers, nonprofit event coordinators, and wedding planners. This diversity allows professionals to explore their unique interests and create a lasting impact on their clients and audiences.

Several cities across the world have transformed themselves into one-stop destinations for large-scale events, backed by world-class infrastructure. Las Vegas and Orlando in the USA are known for their convention centres and entertainment offerings, while Singapore, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Dubai serve as strategic hubs for conferences and exhibitions in Asia and the Middle East with a primary focus on trade and industry gatherings. London, Paris, and Berlin offer rich cultural backdrops for fashion shows, art expos, and conferences while Tokyo and Sydney combine modernity with cultural appeal for various international events. These cities play a pivotal role in the global event management landscape, attracting conferences, trade shows, and cultural events from around the world.

In recent years, India is making her presence felt in the global event management landscape. The Government of India has increasingly focused on leveraging event management as a tool for nation-building and cultural diplomacy. From hosting world leaders at the just concluded New Delhi G20 Summit at the grand “Bharat Mandapam” to the inauguration of “Yashobhoomi” — Asia’s largest integrated convention centre — the country is taking bold steps forward.

Other metros in India have also developed world-class facilities like the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The Government of West Bengal, over the last 10 years, had added internationally benchmarked convention centres like the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Dhanadhanyo and Milan Mela Prangan. The development of these modern, state-of-the-art convention centres, stadiums, and event venues is testimony to India’s dedication to becoming a global event destination.

Globally, several leading institutes offer comprehensive event management education. Notable institutions include New York University (NYU) in the USA, which offers a Master of Science in Event Management, and the University of Westminster in the UK, known for its BA (Hons) Events Management programme. In India, specialised institutes like the National Institute of Event Management (NIEM), Event Management Development Institute (EMDI), NEST Academy of Event Management & Development and several universities now offer specialised event management programmes. These include undergraduate programmes like BBA, BA, BSc, and BHM, as well as postgraduate options such as MBA, MA, MSc, and MHM, all specialising in event management. Additionally, diploma, postgraduate diploma, and certificate courses in event management, wedding planning, and related fields are also widely offered.

Event management is more than just a career option; it’s a gateway to creating memories, fostering connections, and leaving a lasting impact on the world. As India continues to shine on the global stage, the opportunities in this field are boundless. With the right education, training, and a dash of creativity, you can be part of this exhilarating journey that transforms dreams into reality. So, gear up and step into the world of event management where your passion can shape India’s glorious future on the global stage!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)