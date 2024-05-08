CEO speaks: Engineering Essentials in AI Age: A Student’s Guide

In today’s digital age, one thing is abundantly clear: Artificial Intelligence (AI) isn’t just a buzzword anymore; it’s the heartbeat of innovation that shall be driving the future. In India, where engineering education has long been the preferred choice for millions, the integration of AI into curricula has become not just a choice, but a necessity for the future of students across all streams of engineering.



With many board exams and engineering entrances just concluded, the most obvious and pertinent problem for both aspiring engineering students and their parents is choosing the right course which shall steer them to a fulfilling career. And whatever core disciplines are chosen, the fact remains that AI shall play a major role in transforming that discipline —sooner rather than later!

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), recognising the pivotal role of AI in shaping the future, has spearheaded a significant reorganisation of core engineering courses. This strategic move aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a world where AI is ubiquitous. From mechanical to civil engineering, AI is no longer an optional add-on but should form an integral part of the syllabus. In its report titled, ‘Engineering Education in India - Short & Medium Term Perspectives’, AICTE strongly recommends that AI should form one of the key focus areas going forward in engineering education for the country.

AICTE has put forth several recommendations and guidelines aimed at integrating AI into engineering disciplines. Some of the key course upgrades suggested by AICTE include:

Introduction to AI: Incorporating introductory courses on AI principles, algorithms, and applications across all engineering streams to familiarize students with the basics of AI.

AI Applications in Specific Engineering Disciplines: Integrating AI-focused modules into core engineering courses such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and others, demonstrating how AI can enhance traditional engineering practices and problem-solving techniques.

Hands-on AI Projects: Encouraging students to undertake practical projects that involve developing AI models, machine learning algorithms, and AI-powered systems to solve real-world engineering problems. This hands-on approach helps students gain practical experience and hone their AI skills.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Promoting interdisciplinary collaboration by encouraging engineering students to work with peers from other fields such as mathematics, social sciences, and humanities to tackle complex engineering challenges that require AI expertise.

Engineering institutes across India are swiftly responding to this call for adoption. Almost all leading colleges like the IITs and NITs offer specialised courses, workshops, and research opportunities in AI across different engineering disciplines. Prominent private engineering institutes like VIT and BITS, the Techno India Group engineering colleges, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) and Techno India University Tripura (TIUT) are also offering AI specialisations across disciplines either as full credit courses or additional credit electives. This massive and welcome change is sweeping across engineering campuses nationwide!

Consider the numbers: According to a survey by NASSCOM in 2023, the demand for AI and Big Data professionals is expected to reach one million in India alone by 2026. This staggering figure underscores the critical need for engineers with AI expertise irrespective of their chosen specialisation. The days of siloed disciplines are behind us. Today’s engineers must possess interdisciplinary skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

For students pursuing Computer Science and IT-related specialisations, the message is clear: coding skills alone are no longer sufficient. The ability to leverage AI algorithms, analyse massive datasets, and develop AI-driven solutions is now indispensable. The future belongs to those who can innovate, adapt, and stay ahead of the curve.

Yet, beyond the technical aspect lies a broader imperative. AI isn’t just about machines; it’s about enhancing human capabilities, driving efficiency, and solving real-world problems. Engineers equipped with AI knowledge have the potential to revolutionise industries, from healthcare to agriculture, from manufacturing to finance. In the previous issues of this column, we have covered in great detail on how AI is transforming every imaginable sphere of human enterprise and activity!

The future of engineering lies in embracing AI as a foundational pillar. So, when you choose your engineering college and specialisation, do keep this in mind. Be it Computer Science or any other core discipline, look for institutes that have upgraded their curriculum to give you the right AI-centric education. By choosing the right stream and embracing AI-infused education, you shall position yourselves as leaders in shaping tomorrow’s innovations!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery