CEO speaks: Emotional Intelligence: Unsung hero of leadership qualities

Leadership is not domination, but the art of persuading people to work toward a common goal.”



This incisive observation by Daniel Goleman, the father of Emotional Intelligence (EI), emphasises how emotional intelligence is crucial in guiding teams through persuasion and empathy, rather than force or authority. In today’s fast-paced digital age, where high stress, constant connectivity, and fierce competition dominate both personal and professional lives, leadership is no longer just about making decisions or commanding authority. It’s about understanding oneself, empathising with others, and leading with emotional intelligence (EI). Leaders today are not only expected to be innovative and visionary but also self-aware, emotionally balanced, and empathetic. Yet, the crucial quality of emotional intelligence is often overlooked or downplayed, particularly in environments where success is equated with technical skills, intellect, or power.

In both political and corporate realms, the most successful leaders are those who demonstrate high emotional intelligence. Whether it is a CEO steering their company through a crisis or a political leader navigating public opinion during challenging times, their ability to stay calm under pressure, read the room, and respond thoughtfully can make the difference between failure and success.

Take Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. His famous call, “Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom,” ignited passion in the hearts of millions of Indians who dreamt of freedom and inspired soldiers of the INA to fight to the last man even against impossible odds. His resilience in adversity and ability to rally diverse groups showcased his exceptional self-regulation and leadership rooted in emotional intelligence.

In the corporate space, we see similar traits in leaders like Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata’s leadership of the Tata Group is marked by humility, empathy, and self-regulation. He always prioritised the well-being of employees and communities, showing deep compassion during crises like the 2008 Mumbai attacks. His calm, ethical decision-making and ability to foster trust highlight his emotional intelligence, making him a respected corporate leader globally.

Leaders with high emotional intelligence are better equipped to handle stressful situations with composure and clear thinking. They can reflect on their own emotions and assess how these emotions influence their decision-making processes. Moreover, they have the ability to gauge the emotions of others, which allows them to respond with empathy, build trust, and encourage collaboration. In the absence of emotional intelligence, even the most talented individuals can struggle to build lasting relationships, retain employees, or create a positive and productive work environment.

At the core of emotional intelligence are three key elements —self-regulation, self-assessment, and self-awareness. These qualities differentiate great leaders from the rest.

* Self-regulation allows leaders to control their emotions and reactions, particularly in high-stress situations. A leader who can manage their impulses is less likely to act rashly or make decisions clouded by temporary emotions. Such restraint builds respect and instils a sense of stability within a team.

* Self-assessment enables leaders to constantly evaluate their strengths and weaknesses, fostering a growth mindset that is crucial in today’s fast-evolving world. Leaders who can honestly reflect on their own performance and behaviour are not afraid to seek feedback and improve themselves, setting an example for others to follow.

* Self-awareness is perhaps the most critical of all, as it forms the foundation of emotional intelligence. Leaders who are in tune with their emotions, motivations, and limitations can lead authentically. Self-awareness also enhances empathy, which is essential in building strong relationships with team members and stakeholders.

As important as emotional intelligence is in leadership, it does not develop overnight. The good news is that emotional intelligence is not an inherent trait; it is a skill that can be cultivated. It must be nurtured from a young age. Parents and teachers, the primary leaders in a child’s formative years, play a critical role in instilling emotional intelligence. Unfortunately, in our education system, technical skills and academic achievements often take precedence, while emotional and social skills are rarely given the attention they deserve.

Teaching children to understand their emotions, empathise with others, and handle setbacks with grace is just as important—if not more so—than teaching them the arts or sciences. By cultivating emotional intelligence in children from a young age, parents and educators can help them grow into well-rounded individuals who are prepared to become the leaders of tomorrow. We must shift the narrative around emotional intelligence from being a “soft” skill to being a fundamental life skill that underpins successful leadership. Schools and households should encourage emotional self-awareness, teach conflict resolution, and promote empathy. Children should learn that being emotionally intelligent does not make them weak; on the contrary, it is a source of strength that will enable them to navigate life’s challenges with grace and resilience.

Emotional intelligence is the differentiator that sets great leaders apart. It enables them to connect, inspire, and build trust, driving their teams toward success with empathy and resilience. Whether in politics, business, or education, leaders who master emotional intelligence create a lasting impact—shaping not just the future of their organisations, but the lives of those they lead. Emotional intelligence is not a one-time achievement; it is an ongoing journey. And as the world continues to evolve, it will remain at the very heart of effective leadership!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery