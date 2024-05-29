CEO speaks: Elite Learning: How International Boards Foster Creativity & Global Success

In an increasingly globalised world, the path to international success often begins in the classroom. For many students in India, this journey is significantly enhanced by enrolling in international schools affiliated to foreign educational boards. These boards offer a distinctive edge, preparing students for global careers and higher education opportunities abroad—and ensuring that students don’t feel like “freshman onboard” when they join their dream institutions!



Over the last few decades, the Indian economy has attained new heights. This has resulted in a significant increase in disposable incomes especially for the urban elite and upper middle class. This affluence entails that many more individuals now have the capacity and desire to enroll their children in relatively expensive international schools from an early age as opposed to the previous trend of social elite sending their children abroad only for higher education. This serves to prepare them for international exposure from their school days itself.

The pursuit of higher education abroad has seen a significant increase among Indian students. Data from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of External Affairs, GoI show that the number of Indian students studying overseas grew from 4.5 lakhs in 2016 to over 13.25 Lakhs in 2022. As per ICEF Monitor, this number is expected to reach 20 lakhs by 2025! The United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Germany are among the top destinations. Notably, a substantial proportion of these students have completed their schooling under foreign boards in India, highlighting the boards’ role in smoothing their transition to international education systems in higher education.

So, how does an international board differ from the more widespread and traditionally recognised boards in India like ICSE, CBSE, and the state boards? Some key differentiators are:

Global Recognition and Acceptance: International boards are globally recognised and respected by universities and employers worldwide. This recognition increases students’ chances of admission to prestigious universities and enhances their career prospects globally.

Holistic and Student-Centric Education: International curricula focus on holistic development, emphasising not just academic excellence but also personal, emotional, and social growth. Programmes like the IB’s Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) encourage students to engage in various extracurricular activities and community service, fostering well-rounded individuals.

Critical Thinking and Enquiry-Based Learning: The educational approach of international boards prioritises critical thinking, problem-solving, and inquiry-based learning over rote memorization. This methodology prepares students to think independently, conduct research, and approach problems creatively, skills essential for success in higher education and beyond.

Diverse Curriculum: International boards offer a comprehensive and diverse curriculum that includes a wide range of subjects and interdisciplinary learning. For instance, the IB curriculum covers six subject groups and requires students to study languages, sciences, mathematics, and humanities, ensuring a broad-based education.

Continuous & Comprehensive Assessment: Assessment in international boards is continuous and varied, including projects, presentations, practical work, and examinations. This approach reduces stress associated with a single final exam and provides a more accurate measure of a student’s abilities and knowledge. Students are also graded on such parameters as responsibility, independent work, organisation, collaboration, initiative and self-regulation—ensuring all round personality development.

Development of Research Skills: Programmes like the IB Diploma Programme require students to complete an Extended Essay, a research project that fosters strong research and writing skills. These skills are crucial for success in university-level education and research-oriented careers.

Global Perspective: International education encourages students to develop a global perspective, understanding different cultures and international issues. Subjects like the IB’s Theory of Knowledge (TOK) and Global Perspectives in CIE promote critical thinking about global issues, preparing students to become informed global citizens.

Language Proficiency: International boards place a strong emphasis on language learning, often requiring proficiency in more than one language. This multilingual approach enhances communication skills and cultural awareness, valuable in today’s interconnected world.

Preparation for International Exams: Students studying in international boards are well-prepared for standardised international exams like SAT, ACT, and IELTS, which are essential for admission to universities abroad.

For students and parents, there are several options to choose from. International Baccalaureate (IB) is one of the most prominent, with over 200 schools offering various programmes such as the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), Diploma Programme (DP), and Career-related Programme (CP). Similarly, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CIE) has a substantial presence, with more than 500 schools providing a range of programmes, including Cambridge Primary, Cambridge Lower Secondary, Cambridge Upper Secondary (IGCSE), and Cambridge Advanced (AS and A Levels).Edexcel, managed by Pearson, offers International GCSEs, A Levels, and BTEC vocational qualifications in around 80 schools across India. Recently, many schools have also affiliated themselves with boards from Australia, such as the Western Australian Matriculation Program.

Several schools in India stand out. DAIS (Mumbai), TISB (Bangalore) and CIS (Kolkata) are old established names that offer IB and CIE affiliations. The American School of Bombay provides a US-style education with IB and AP (Advanced Placement) curricula. The TIG World School, Siliguri is a unique girls’ only institution and offers the Western Australian Matriculation Program International to their students. DCM Group of schools, Ludhiana and Excel Group of Schools, Thiruvattar also offer this Australian programme, which is gaining popularity.

As more Indian students seek to make their mark on the world stage, the significance of these international boards in shaping future leaders cannot be overstated. By fostering critical thinking, cultural awareness, and a robust academic foundation, they are not merely educating students, they are creating global citizens ready to lead and innovate in an interconnected world!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery