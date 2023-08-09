CEO speaks: Electronics Engineers: Pioneers in Progress

Electronics engineering is a diverse and interdisciplinary field that intertwines various branches of science and technology. It lies at the crossroads of electrical engineering, computer science, telecommunications, and physics. It is a domain that empowers individuals to create, invent, and shape the very world we live in. The cross-functional nature of electronics engineering is what sets it apart as a dynamic and exciting career path. These talented individuals are at the very forefront of modern technological innovation — affecting every aspect imaginable of our lives!

The connected digital world we live in today wouldn’t have been possible without the humble transistor — or the PCB and the IC. From televisions to refrigerators, battle tanks to cars — microchips are omnipresent in our lives today. Electronics engineers possess the ability to design, develop, and implement cutting-edge solutions in areas as mundane as domestic appliances to advanced robotics and Artificial Intelligence. Their versatility extends to hardware and software as they bridge the gap between theoretical concepts and practical applications.

Given their importance and versatility, electronics engineers have a diverse range of career options to choose from. They are vital in the semiconductor industry for the design and fabrication of integrated circuits and microprocessors. They can work in research and development, designing and testing electronic systems and components for consumer electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and medical devices to name but a few. Beyond traditional core engineering roles, electronics engineers can explore opportunities in software development, data science, and Artificial Intelligence — leveraging their cross-functional skills in programming and problem-solving. Specialisations like VLSI design, embedded systems, signal processing, and robotics can open up exciting avenues for those passionate about diving deeper into specific domains. With the increasing focus on quantum computing, they shall be playing a leading role in defining future advances in this cutting-edge field.

While India has been recognised globally for the design, development and testing of advanced electronics systems software, we need to catch up in hardware manufacturing. The National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019), unveiled by the Government of India, proposes to turn India into a global manufacturing hub with the ultimate goal of challenging the global dominance of China in this domain. By promoting electronics manufacturing clusters and incentivising investments, NPE 2019 is driving the growth of the electronics manufacturing sector.

India has significant reserves of minerals like bauxite, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metals that are essential for manufacturing electronic components. The recent discovery of substantial reserves of lithium in Jammu & Kashmir, combined with the passage of the law to commercialise lithium mining, shall give a significant boost to the manufacturing of storage solutions as well — further increasing career opportunities in electronics manufacturing.

In India, several premier institutes are renowned for their excellence in electronics engineering education and research. The most prestigious institutions include the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). These institutes offer specialised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in electronics engineering, providing students with world-class faculty, state-of-the-art laboratories, and a conducive learning environment. Leading private universities, including Sister Nivedita University, also offer electronics engineering courses. Graduates from these premier institutes are highly sought after by leading industries and research organisations both within India and internationally.

The convergence of innovation, NPE 2019’s unwavering vision and the cross-functional nature of electronics engineering are ushering in a new era of opportunities for India’s electronics engineers. This is the time to explore new technologies, create groundbreaking solutions, and drive India’s technological prowess on the global stage. The path ahead is illuminated, and the opportunities are boundless for those who dare to seize them!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)