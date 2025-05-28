CEO speaks: Educate. Experience & Excel in the Mixed Reality Era

Imagine stepping into an ancient Roman amphitheatre, conducting a heart surgery, or collaborating with a robotic arm on a factory floor—all without ever leaving your classroom! This is the world of Mixed Reality (MR), a technology that blends the physical and digital to create experiences that are immersive, interactive, and deeply transformative. Once the domain of science fiction, MR is rapidly becoming an invaluable educational tool. It is reshaping how students learn and equipping them with the skills they need for the workforce of tomorrow.

Mixed Reality combines the best of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). While VR immerses users in a completely digital world and AR overlays digital information onto the real one, MR allows users to engage with both simultaneously. Using advanced headsets, spatial computing, and intelligent sensors, MR creates a hybrid environment where students don’t just observe—they interact. It’s a revolution not just in how we learn, but in how we imagine learning itself!

This shift couldn’t come at a more crucial time. As traditional education models strain to keep pace with technological change, MR is stepping in to bridge the gap. Classrooms can be transformed into experience hubs, where passive learning gives way to active exploration. In medicine, MR allows students to practice surgeries in high-stakes simulations without risk, building confidence and competence before they ever enter an operating room. In fact, a 2023 study by PwC found that learners using VR-based training were up to 275% more confident in applying what they had learned, compared to those trained through traditional methods. In architecture and engineering, MR enables students to walk through 3D structures, identify design flaws, and collaborate on real-time changes—turning static blueprints into dynamic problem-solving labs.

Even in subjects like history and literature, MR makes learning visceral and tangible. Imagine exploring a World War I battlefield from the trenches or stepping into the narrative world of a novel. MR doesn’t just inform students—it immerses them, engaging multiple senses. This active learning approach boosts retention and comprehension. Research shows that immersive learning can lead to up to 30% higher knowledge retention compared to traditional methods, and learners are more confident and motivated. MR also supports personalized pacing and learning styles, helping students grasp complex topics in ways that suit them best.

But MR isn’t only about enhancing education—it’s about preparing students for careers in a rapidly evolving job market. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global MR market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2023 to USD 18.9 billion by 2028, creating demand for an entirely new class of professionals. Whether you’re a programmer, artist, psychologist, or marketer, MR opens up a rich array of career paths. MR developers build immersive applications using platforms like Unity or Unreal Engine, while 3D artists design virtual environments and avatars that populate MR spaces. Interaction designers ensure that user experiences are intuitive and human-centred, and hardware engineers develop the next generation of headsets and sensors. Content creators, meanwhile, are crafting MR-driven stories for everything from education to advertising, while product managers shape the strategic direction of MR innovations.

These roles are in demand today. Established tech giants like Microsoft (HoloLens), Apple (Vision Pro), Meta (Quest), and Google are investing billions into MR, while startups across the globe are innovating rapidly. In India, where the government’s Digital India and National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 initiatives are pushing for deeper integration of technology in classrooms, the stage is set for MR to flourish. Adoption and courage to follow through are the key now for educational institutes.

For students interested in delving deep into MR, resources abound. Online platforms like Coursera, edX, and Udemy offer beginner-to-advanced courses in AR/VR/MR development. Participating in global hackathons—like the Microsoft Imagine Cup or Meta Spark Challenge—can help build portfolios and networks. Internships with MR startups or university labs can also provide hands-on experience with cutting-edge projects.

But perhaps what’s most exciting about MR is how it cultivates not just technical skills, but critical soft skills like collaboration, creativity, and adaptability. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report highlights that 44% of workers will need reskilling by 2027, and that technologies like MR will play a central role in that transformation. MR environments foster teamwork, problem-solving, and decision-making under dynamic conditions—all qualities prized in the workplaces of tomorrow.

The world is changing fast, and the careers of the future will demand more than just textbook knowledge. They will require digital dexterity, creative thinking, and the ability to navigate new realities—both virtual and physical. Mixed Reality offers students the tools to not only adapt but to thrive. It is much more than a technological trend—it’s a canvas for innovation. It empowers students to go beyond rote memorization and instead learn by doing, feeling, building, and reflecting. And it fuels the imagination, turning curiosity into capability!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery