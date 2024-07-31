CEO speaks: Early Career Decisions: Vital for Success in a Competitive Era

In our generation and even after, the path to choosing a career was often leisurely and meandering. Many had the luxury of exploring their interests and deciding on a career only after starting college or even later. However, in today’s fiercely competitive job market, students are increasingly required to make crucial career decisions much earlier. This shift from a leisurely exploration to an urgent necessity underscores the importance of ensuring that career goals are both realistic and achievable—and the earlier the better.



Statistics increasingly highlight the necessity of early career planning. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, 65% of children entering primary school today will ultimately end up working in completely new job types that don’t even exist today. Such is the pace at which the world around us is evolving, driven by tectonic shifts in technology, such as AI. This underscores the importance of early exposure to a variety of careers and the development of adaptable skills in line with innate strengths and abilities of the students. Moreover, a survey conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, Dept. of Education, USA found that students who start thinking about their careers in high school are much more likely to graduate from college on time and find jobs quickly. This early start allows students to align their educational paths with their career aspirations, ensuring they acquire the necessary skills and qualifications.

Planning ahead and ensuring that career goals are achievable involves setting realistic expectations and creating a clear, step-by-step plan to reach those goals. This process begins with self-assessment, where students identify their interests, values, and strengths. Tools such as personality assessments and career interest inventories can aid in this process.

Next, students should research potential careers that align with their self-assessment results. Understanding the educational and skill requirements, job outlook, and potential salary can help students make informed decisions. Setting short-term and long-term goals, along with actionable steps to achieve them, is crucial. For instance, if a student aspires to be a software engineer, their plan might include taking advanced mathematics and computer science courses in high school, participating in coding boot camps, and seeking internships in tech companies. While this may sound asking too much of students in high school, from what I have seen in my extensive interactions with young high school students, this is something that many serious students are already doing. With technology at their fingertips, knowledge of the world they live in is no longer a limiting factor!

This is where parents and teachers can help significantly. Parents and teachers play a pivotal role in guiding young students toward making informed career choices. They are often the first to notice a child’s strengths and interests. Recognising and nurturing a child’s strengths and abilities from an early age can significantly influence their career trajectory. According to a survey by the NCERT, 75% of students believe that their parents’ support and guidance are crucial in their career decision-making process.

However, guiding a child toward a suitable career is no easy task. Parents often need to seek assistance in the form of training or workshops to learn effective mentoring strategies. Workshops can provide parents with the tools to help their children explore various career options, understand their interests and strengths, and set realistic goals. Again, technology can be an enabler here. Not only can parents research extensively the careers available for the special interest areas for their children, they can also join online support groups that help with training and provide professional guidance. Apps like Lifology can also help.

As far as teachers are concerned, there must be policy level interventions to methodically train teachers in nurturing and guiding their students towards realistic and achievable career goals. And this need not be for high school teachers alone. This needs to be introduced for junior schoolteachers as well, since many children start displaying their proficiencies from a very early age. While some exclusive, and often expensive, private schools have taken steps in this direction, I sincerely urge the Govt. to introduce necessary policy and implementation level reform so that teachers can play a more effective role as life guides for their students. The vast majority of students in India still depend on state run schools for their schooling needs.

While parents and teachers can offer invaluable support, the expertise of professional career counsellors is indispensable. Schools should integrate career counselling programs to ensure students receive professional guidance from an early age. Career counsellors can provide students with insights into emerging job trends, help them understand the educational requirements for various careers, and offer personalised advice based on their strengths and interests. Again, Govt. intervention and policy support can make a world of a difference here.

By fostering a supportive environment and equipping students with the necessary tools and insights, we can empower the next generation to navigate their career paths with confidence and achieve their aspirations. Investing in early career guidance is not just about individual success; it’s about shaping a future-ready workforce that can drive India’s growth and innovation on the global stage!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery