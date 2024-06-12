CEO speaks: Designing Tomorrow: The Evolution and Future of Architecture

Architecture is more than just designing buildings; it’s about creating the spaces where people live, work, and play. Since the dawn of civilization, architects have been at the forefront of nation-building leaving indelible marks on history through their masterpieces. From the grandeur of the Pyramids of Giza to the timeless elegance of the Parthenon in Athens, the robustness of the Colosseum in Rome, the serene beauty of the Taj Mahal, and the majestic well-planned cities of Harappa and Mohenjo Daro--architecture has always been a reflection of cultural achievement and technological prowess.



The evolution of architecture is a testament to human ingenuity, adaptability and a barometer of the technology of the times. The ancients crafted their architectural marvels with stone and with relatively rudimentary tools and methods. Yet their ingenious creations have withstood the test of time! With the advent of new technologies, architecture has transformed dramatically. The Industrial Revolution brought about new materials like steel and concrete, enabling the construction of skyscrapers and large-scale infrastructure. The modern era has seen the rise of digital design tools, allowing architects to push the boundaries of creativity and precision. Modern architectural marvels are not just designed to be functional but also to be sustainable, responsive, and adaptive to their environments.

Modern metropolises like New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai have become synonymous with architectural innovation, each home to some of the world’s most iconic and forward-thinking buildings. New York continues to push the envelope with its skyscrapers, exemplified by One World Trade Center and The Edge at Hudson Yards. Singapore is renowned for its sustainable urban planning and innovative features like vertical gardens, as seen in Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay. Hong Kong, a city that maximises space, boasts impressive high-rise residential and commercial buildings incorporating green architecture. Dubai, home to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and innovative structures like vertical farms, showcases the possibilities of modern engineering and design.

Technological advancements have revolutionised the way architects design and construct buildings today. Building Information Modelling (BIM), 3D printing, and advanced simulation tools have streamlined the design process, improved accuracy, and enhanced collaboration among stakeholders. These technologies have not only made construction more efficient but also opened up new possibilities for innovative design solutions. Contemporary architecture is inherently interdisciplinary —integrating principles from various fields such as engineering, environmental science, sociology, and urban planning. This interdisciplinary approach is crucial in addressing the complex challenges of the 21st century, including urbanization, climate change, and resource scarcity.

In today’s era of climate change, sustainability has become a central focus in architecture. Green architecture aims to minimize the environmental impact of buildings and structures through energy-efficient designs, sustainable materials, and renewable energy sources. Sustainable architecture is critical in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in promoting sustainable cities and communities, ensuring clean energy, and combating climate change. Architects today are designing structures that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also environmentally responsible. Green roofs, solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and natural ventilation are just a few examples of how modern architecture is embracing sustainability. These innovations are essential in reducing the carbon footprint of buildings and creating healthier living environments.

For students of architecture, these are exciting times. Graduates with a degree in architecture have a plethora of career options, ranging from traditional roles such as residential, commercial, and industrial architects to specialized fields like landscape architecture, urban planning, and interior design. They can venture into interdisciplinary areas such as urban design, construction management, and sustainable design, or take on consultancy roles as project managers and sustainability consultants. Opportunities also exist in academia, research, and creative industries, including set and industrial design. Emerging fields like Building Information Modelling (BIM), virtual reality (VR), and 3D printing offer innovative career paths. Heritage structure restoration and renovation is also in high demand in cities round the world who are keen on preserving their heritage structures. Laser 3D scanning is also an emerging area where large corporations like Walmart mandatorily require architectural specialists to use the technology. Additionally, architects can work in government, non-profits, or start their own firms, contributing to diverse projects and societal development.

India boasts some of the finest architectural institutes that nurture future architects, including the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Delhi, IIT Kharagpur’s Department of Architecture and Regional Planning, and CEPT University in Ahmedabad. Leading private institutes, like Sister Nivedita University (SNU) also offer interdisciplinary courses. Internationally, institutions like MIT, Harvard University, and the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London are renowned for their cutting-edge programmes and research. These institutes offer a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs that equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in this evolving and dynamic field. Courses cover a broad spectrum of topics, including architectural design, urban planning, sustainability, and digital technologies.

As we look to the future, architects will continue to be visionaries who not only shape our built environment but also lead the charge towards a more sustainable and equitable world. For those with a passion for creativity, problem-solving, and innovation, a career in architecture promises to be both fulfilling and inspiring! Whether it’s designing innovative skyscrapers, creating green spaces, or planning resilient cities, the impact of their work will be felt for generations to come!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery