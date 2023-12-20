CEO speaks: Culinary careers: A ‘Feast’ of Opportunities

Christmas is round the corner. In this season of joy, as we gather around festive tables, relishing the delectable delights, let us take a moment to savour the career opportunities that the culinary sciences have to offer!

Culinary science is a multidisciplinary field that combines the art of cooking with scientific principles to understand and enhance the culinary experience. It involves the study of ingredients, techniques and processes to create innovative and high-quality food. Culinary scientists or master “chefs”, explore the chemical and physical transformations that occur during cooking, as well as the sensory aspects of taste, texture and aroma. This field not only contributes to culinary creativity but also addresses issues such as food safety, nutrition and sustainability. Culinary science bridges the gap between culinary arts and scientific inquiry — pushing the boundaries of gastronomy and elevating the culinary world to new heights.

For those eager to embark on this gastronomic journey, opportunities abound across diverse industries. From crafting exquisite dishes in high-end restaurants to orchestrating culinary magic in airlines, cruise ships, and hospitality establishments — the culinary world extends far beyond the confines of the traditional kitchen. Imagine the thrill of creating gastronomic delights that tantalise taste buds at 30,000 feet or curating unforgettable dining experiences in luxury resorts and cruise ships the sizes of small cities!

A degree in culinary sciences opens up a diverse range of career options, catering to various industries, interests and skill sets within the culinary world. Some career options include:

Executive Chef: As the head of the kitchen, executive chefs, often assisted by Sous Chefs, oversee all culinary operations, manage staff, and create menus.

Culinary Educator: Share your passion for food by becoming an instructor at culinary schools, conducting workshops, or developing educational programs.

Food Scientist: Combine culinary skills with scientific knowledge to work in food research and development, ensuring the quality, safety, and taste of food products for some of the largest food companies.

Food Stylist: Work in the media and advertising industry, preparing and styling food for photography, videos, and commercials to make it visually appealing.

Nutritionist or Dietitian: Apply culinary knowledge to promote health and wellness by advising individuals or institutions on proper nutrition and meal planning.

Restaurant Manager: Manage the day-to-day operations of a restaurant, overseeing staff, handling customer relations, and ensuring a smooth dining experience.

Food Critic or Blogger: Share your culinary experiences and insights through writing, either as a professional food critic or by running a food blog.

Food Entrepreneur: Start your own food-related business, such as a food truck, catering service, bakery, or restaurant.

Wine and Beverage Manager: Curate wine lists and manage beverage programs in restaurants or hotels, ensuring a complementary and enjoyable pairing with meals.

These career options demonstrate the immense versatility of a culinary sciences degree in today’s world!

The culinary world is not just about art and science; it’s about recognition. The ultimate recognition of success is having your own restaurant. Prestigious awards like the Michelin Star honour those who elevate dining to an art form. These accolades serve as benchmarks for excellence — motivating chefs to continuously innovate and push the boundaries of gastronomy!

In this digital age, technology has become a key ingredient in the culinary landscape. The rise of the internet has provided a global stage for chefs to showcase their skills and connect with audiences beyond the realms of traditional media. From YouTube channels to social media platforms, chefs have become digital influencers, inspiring aspiring cooks worldwide and shaping the way the masses perceive and enjoy food.

In India, several leading institutes offer comprehensive courses in culinary science. Renowned establishments include the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) in multiple cities, the Culinary Academy of India in Hyderabad, and the Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA) in Manipal. These institutions offer diverse programmes, ranging from diploma courses to degree programmes, covering various aspects of culinary science, including kitchen operations, food science, and culinary management.

Globally, The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in the United States, Le Cordon Bleu in France, and Apicius in Italy stand out as internationally recognised leaders. Additionally, the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland and the Hattori Nutrition College in Japan are renowned for their culinary programs.

So, let’s raise a toast to the culinary arts where passion meets profession, tradition meets innovation, and every dish is a canvas waiting to be painted with flavours. The world of culinary sciences is vast and inviting, offering not just a career but a calling — a calling to create, innovate, and savour the sweet taste of success!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)