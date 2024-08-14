CEO speaks: Crafting Tomorrow’s Fashion: Nurturing Future Style Leaders

Fashion, often seen as a mirror reflecting society’s evolving tastes, is far more than just clothing. It’s a powerful form of expression, an art form, and a dynamic industry that shapes culture, identity, and commerce. From the catwalks of Paris to the streets of Mumbai, fashion is a universal language that communicates who we are and who we aspire to be. The allure of fashion lies not just in its aesthetic appeal but in its ability to capture the spirit of the times, blending tradition with innovation to create something entirely new.



The fashion industry, with its glitz and glamour, has always held a certain mystique. It’s a world where creativity reigns supreme, where designers, models, and artists collaborate to bring visions to life. The global fashion weeks, with their stunning displays of haute couture, showcase the best of what the industry has to offer. Yet, behind the scenes, fashion is a complex and multifaceted industry, one that is both a cultural force and a major economic driver.

As the global fashion industry continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, it is now valued at approximately $1.7 trillion and employs over 300 million people worldwide. Fashion is a critical sector not only in terms of its economic impact but also in its ability to influence and inspire. The rise of digital fashion, sustainable practices, and the integration of technology into design processes are transforming the industry, creating new opportunities and challenges alike.

In India, the fashion industry is undergoing a significant transformation. The country’s rich textile heritage, combined with a burgeoning middle class, positions India as a key player on the global stage. The fast fashion market in India, valued at $9.90 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $28.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5%. This rapid growth underscores the increasing demand for fashion that is both affordable and trendy, catering to a diverse and fashion-conscious population—especially the elite, as well as aspirational middle classes.

As the industry evolves, the demand for skilled professionals who can innovate and lead is greater than ever. Today’s fashion professionals need to be more than just creative; they must be equipped with a deep understanding of the market, technological savvy, and a commitment to sustainability. The industry is no longer just about creating beautiful clothes; it’s about responding to global trends, embracing new technologies, and addressing the ethical and environmental challenges of the modern world.

Fashion education, therefore, plays a crucial role in preparing the next generation of industry leaders. Leading fashion institutions around the world, such as Central Saint Martins in London, the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, and the Institut Français de la Mode in Paris, have long set the standard for what fashion education can be. These institutions combine rigorous training in design and craftsmanship with courses in business, technology, and sustainability, ensuring that their graduates are well-rounded professionals ready to tackle the challenges of the industry.

Graduates from fashion programmes today have a wide array of employment opportunities, reflecting the diverse and evolving nature of the industry. Traditional roles such as fashion designers, textile designers, and fashion merchandisers remain integral, offering opportunities in design houses, retail brands, and production companies. However, the industry’s shift towards digital and sustainable practices has opened up new, exciting career paths. Graduates can pursue roles in fashion technology, such as digital fashion designers and virtual reality stylists, where they can leverage their skills in 3D design and AI-driven fashion solutions. Additionally, with the growing emphasis on sustainability, there is a rising demand for sustainability consultants, eco-friendly designers, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) managers. Niche areas like luxury brand management also offer lucrative opportunities in managing high-end fashion labels, focusing on brand strategy and consumer engagement in the global luxury market. This diverse range of career options ensures that graduates are well-prepared to thrive in the ever-evolving fashion landscape.

Recognising the need for such comprehensive education in India, Techno India Group (TIG) is proud to announce the launch of the Skill Knowledge and Fashion University (SKFU) in Siliguri, West Bengal. This university, poised to begin classes by January 2025, is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the competitive world of fashion. Drawing inspiration from the world’s leading fashion schools, SKFU will offer specialised programs in fashion design, fashion technology, luxury brand management, and sustainable fashion. By blending traditional design philosophies with cutting-edge technology, SKFU aims to produce graduates who are not only industry-ready but also poised to lead and innovate in both the Indian and global fashion arenas.

In a world where fashion is constantly evolving, the future belongs to those who can blend creativity with innovation and tradition with technology. As the industry faces new challenges and opportunities, the need for visionary leaders who can drive change has never been more critical. With a curriculum modelled on the best international programmes and a focus on emerging trends, SKFU is poised to become a beacon of excellence in fashion education going forward. Graduates from SKFU will be more than just participants in the industry—they will be the pioneers, the innovators, and the leaders who will redefine fashion for the next generation!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery