CEO speaks: Crack the exam code with confidence & knowledge

Do you know Thomas Edison was told by his teachers that he was ‘too stupid to learn anything’ and Walt Disney was told by a newspaper editor that he ‘lacked imagination’? Had they succumbed to such discouragement, the world would be devoid of their revolutionary inventions and life wouldn’t be as colourful as it is now.

Through this weekly column, I’ve reflected on my own journey and always stressed the importance of being confident. As you gear up for the JEE Mains, expect a barrage of pessimistic thoughts. However, it’s crucial to recognise that your success in this pivotal entrance examination hinges on your self-confidence, belief in your abilities, and the knowledge you’ve acquired. As per the National Testing Agency (NTA), a staggering 11,13,325 students participated in both sessions of JEE Main 2023, and you might just be one of them. All you need is to maintain your confidence.

Think of JEE Mains like the final matches in big sporting events like the World Cup Cricket. Even if you did well in earlier rounds, it’s the final test that decides everything, which doesn’t mean that your earlier efforts were not important. But success really comes down to that last crucial moment. Let’s take the example of the Indian cricket team at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, an undefeated force until the final showdown in Ahmedabad against Australia. Despite India’s efforts, Australia emerged victorious, clinching their sixth World Cup title. India’s stumble in the final could be attributed to various factors — be it the failure to form substantial partnerships or the Aussies’ aggressive batting. But the undeniable truth is that Australia outperformed India when it mattered most.

Here I would draw a parallel to the JEE examination. It’s crucial to condition the mind effectively for any final — be it a game of cricket or an exam. The Indian cricket team felt the weight of home audience expectations, leading to extreme pressure and, subsequently, a dip in performance. Similarly, JEE could be your gateway to a dream career, but it’s vital to keep the overhyped tension at bay. Don’t let the weight of parental expectations overwhelm you; instead, focus on approaching the examination with a composed and strategic mindset.

Meanwhile, negative people can bring down the mood and energy of those around them with constant complaints and criticism. In fact, it is advisable to limit interactions with people who carry a negative mindset, especially in the lead-up to important events like JEE Mains. Instead, engage with individuals who have a track record of success and can offer positive insights. Remember, your mental state plays a crucial role in your performance.

Before exams, many of us get stressed and try to study everything. If someone mentions a topic you’re not confident about, you might end up spending time on that instead of focusing on what you know well. This not only wastes time but also makes you feel confused. Instead, in the last 15 days before JEE Mains, it’s a good idea to practice mock test papers that allow you to assess your readiness, identify weak areas, and refine your exam strategy.

During the actual examination, also prioritise answering questions you are most confident of in the initial hours. Avoid getting stuck on challenging problems right away and instead, mark them to revisit later. This ensures you secure the marks you know you can earn, boosting your overall performance.

Also, getting enough sleep and maintaining a healthy diet are crucial for doing well in exams. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each day, establish a regular sleep routine, and include a mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins in your diet. Avoid excessive caffeine and sugary snacks, stay hydrated, and take short breaks for physical activity during study sessions.

Remember, just like Edison and Disney, you have the power to overcome doubts and shape your own path to success. Embrace the challenges, trust in your capabilities, and let your determination guide you towards achieving your goals.

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery