CEO speaks: Connected to Everything, Connected to Nothing

There is something quietly unsettling about living in a world where we are more connected than ever before, and yet so many of us walk around with a private sense of loneliness that we can’t quite name. This elusive feeling hides behind a busy calendar, unread messages, and a screen that keeps lighting up with reminders that someone, somewhere, wants our attention. We never really log off, yet many of us feel emotionally unplugged. And in this increasingly complicated emotional landscape, we have found a constant companion in AI: always present, always listening and always waiting to fill a silence we don’t know what to do with.

AI excels at giving us the illusion of company. It always remembers what we like, offers suggestions before we ask, and answers with a politeness and patience most humans can’t sustain on their best days. It smoothens our conversations, finishes our sentences, sometimes even our thoughts. But the more comfort we find in this incredible predictability, the easier it becomes to forget that real human connection is inherently unpredictable. People are messy. They misunderstand us. They get distracted. They disagree. They argue. They surprise us. And it is precisely these imperfections that make human relationships real! When we become overdependent on AI offering frictionless emotional convenience, it can quietly nudge us away from the effort that real connection demands. Not deliberately perhaps but subtly.

A lot of this would have sounded like conjecture a decade ago. But the numbers paint a startling picture. The Meta–Gallup Global State of Social Connections Report (2023) found that one in four adults worldwide feels very or fairly lonely, an astonishing figure for an era of relentless communication. The US Surgeon General’s 2023 Advisory compared the health impact of loneliness to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Even more alarming is the demographic shift: young adults aged 18 to 25, the most digitally saturated age group in history, report higher levels of loneliness than senior citizens. Pew Research Center’s 2024 study adds another layer, showing that over 60% of young adults say social media negatively affects their sense of well-being. In workplaces, Gallup’s 2024 Workplace Report highlights declining engagement and rising disconnection despite the surge in AI-driven productivity tools. And in education, UNESCO’s 2023 brief warns that while AI can enhance access, learning ultimately depends on human interaction, mentorship, and a feeling of community, things technology cannot replicate. These numbers are telling of how lonely life can become when “connection” is mistaken for presence.

It is not that we lack people to talk to; it is that so many interactions feel strangely weightless. We “check in” without truly connecting. We scroll through updates that make us feel informed but somehow left out. We send short, efficient replies crafted by suggestions on our screens instead of expressing what we actually feel. The more effortless and efficient technological communication becomes, the more real conversations begin to feel unnecessarily effort intensive. And slowly, without noticing, we start avoiding the uncomfortable parts of relationships, honesty, vulnerability, disagreement, the slow unfolding of trust. AI doesn’t cause this, but it fits conveniently into the emotional shortcuts we’ve built for ourselves.

For students and young professionals, this loneliness often arrives disguised. They have global networks at their fingertips, yet when asked whom they would call in a crisis, many hesitate. Their connections are broad but thin, omnipresent but somehow distant. AI-enhanced feeds show them filtered realities that deepen comparison and amplify self-doubt. They are more “in touch” than any generation before them, yet many feel alone in ways they struggle to articulate. Their loneliness is not the absence of people—it is the absence of depth.

Still, blaming AI for all of this would be patently unfair. Families are smaller, work is more demanding, and mobility uproots communities faster than they can form. In such a world, AI can be a lifeline—helping the elderly, supporting people with disabilities, enabling remote education, or providing comfort in moments when no one else is available. The real opportunity is not to reject AI, but to design it to be more “human-centric”!

Loneliness in a hyper-connected AI world is not a technological problem; it is a human one. And its solution lies in reclaiming what machines cannot provide: genuine empathy, shared experiences, emotional risk, imperfect conversations, and the quiet reassurance of relationships built on trust rather than algorithms. As technology becomes more omnipresent the question is no longer whether we are connected, but whether we are connected in a way that nourishes the soul.

In a world overflowing with digital companionship, the most radical act may simply be to consciously seek, nurture, and protect the irreplaceable richness and imperfection of human presence!

The author is the Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Group CEO, Techno India Group. A visionary leader, he is shaping future-ready institutions and inspiring students to lead with purpose