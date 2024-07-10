CEO speaks: Caring Hands: Empowering women in Nursing & Allied Health

India’s population has experienced unprecedented growth since its independence in 1947. From a modest 30 crores in 1947, it has surged to approximately 142 crores in 2024 and is projected to reach 169 crores in the next 25 years. This exponential growth has amplified the demand for healthcare services, making the healthcare sector one of the most crucial and rapidly expanding sectors in the country.



Commensurately, the Indian healthcare sector has seen remarkable advancements over the decades. From a handful of hospitals at the time of independence, India now boasts over 70,000 hospitals. Industry projections indicate that the healthcare market in India, valued at USD 372 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 638 billion by 2025, driven by an increased demand for healthcare services, technological advancements, and policy support.

Despite the phenomenal growth, India faces a significant shortage of healthcare facilities as well as professionals. India faces a significant shortage of doctors, with a doctor-to-patient ratio of approximately 1:1,457, well below the WHO recommended ratio of 1:1,000. With 1.96 nurses per 1,000 population, India falls far short of the WHO recommended rate of three nurses per 1,000 population. Other allied health professionals, including laboratory technicians, radiographers, and physiotherapists, are also in severe short supply. The problem is disproportionately aggravated in rural areas.

The low nurse-to-patient ratio in India can be attributed to several interconnected factors. Firstly, the insufficient number of nursing education institutions leads to limited training opportunities, especially in rural and underserved regions. This results in a significant shortfall of qualified nurses entering the workforce. Secondly, the migration of Indian nurses to countries offering better salaries and working conditions exacerbates the domestic shortage. Additionally, the challenging work environment in many healthcare facilities—characterised by long hours, high patient loads, and inadequate support—deters potential candidates, especially women, from pursuing or continuing a career in nursing.

As per estimates, India shall need an additional 24 lakh hospital beds to be added to reach the recommended three beds per 1,000 population ratio. And this is for the current population. The Indian Nursing Council recommends the following nurse ratios in hospitals: General wards-1:6; Special wards-1:4; ICUs-1:1; Nursery Unit-1:2; Major OT- 2 staff nurses per table; Minor OT- 1 staff nurse per table. And each new hospital shall have additional demand for allied health services. In addition, there are government mandates in place to have nurses in all schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutes—another key growth area in the country. The demand for trained nurses and allied healthcare professionals shall only go up with time!

Nursing and allied health professions are inherently noble, rooted in compassion, patience, and care—qualities often associated with women. These professions offer stable incomes, job security, and immense personal satisfaction. For rural women, these roles provide a pathway to financial independence and social mobility. By pursuing careers in healthcare, women can uplift their families and communities, breaking free from traditional societal constraints. Nursing and allied health sciences offer relatively quicker entry into the workforce with shorter training periods compared to other professional courses. Moreover, these roles are in high demand, ensuring job security and a steady income.

In addition, with an increasing life expectancy, elderly care is fast emerging as a crucial sector within healthcare. The elderly population in India is projected to reach 30 crores by 2050. The need for specialised geriatric care services is rising, providing an excellent opportunity for women to enter this noble profession.

To encourage more women, especially from rural areas, to enter the nursing and allied healthcare services sector, several measures can be implemented. Educational scholarships and grants can significantly reduce the burden of education costs, motivating women to pursue healthcare courses. Awareness campaigns highlighting the benefits and career prospects of nursing and allied health professions can attract more candidates by showcasing the rewarding nature of these careers. Additionally, improving training infrastructure by establishing more nursing schools and allied health training centres, particularly in rural regions, can make these professions more accessible. Offering flexible work arrangements, such as part-time and adaptable working hours, can also help women balance their professional and personal responsibilities, making it easier for them to sustain a career in healthcare.

India’s top institutions for nursing and allied healthcare courses include AIIMS in New Delhi, known for its BSc Nursing programme, and CMC, Vellore, offering a range of nursing and allied health programmes. The PGIMER in Chandigarh is also renowned for its comprehensive courses. Additionally, TMH, Mumbai and NIMHANS in Bangalore provide specialised training in these fields, producing highly skilled professionals. Many leading private sector institutions, including Sister Nivedita University (SNU), also offer advanced courses in nursing and allied healthcare services.

By investing in the education and empowerment of women in nursing and allied health sciences, India can not only address its healthcare professional shortage but also drive social and economic growth. As more women enter these fields, they will inspire future generations to follow, creating a ripple effect of positive change across the nation!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery