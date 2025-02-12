CEO speaks: Bridging Education & Jobs: Are certificates enough without skills?

The workplace of 2030 will look dramatically different from today, and employers are already bracing for the shift. According to the Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum (WEF), 39% of key job skills are expected to change by the end of the decade. This transformation is being driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and the evolving demands of the global economy. In this context, the traditional emphasis on degrees is being replaced by a more pragmatic focus on skills, raising an important question: Are skills now more valuable than degrees in today’s job market?

In India, multiple reports have sounded the alarm that possessing a degree does not necessarily translate into employability. The India Skills Report 2024 highlighted that only about 50% of graduates are employable, a worrying statistic that exposes disconnect between academia and industry. Similarly, the Annual Employability Survey by Aspiring Minds has consistently shown that a vast majority of Indian engineering graduates lack the skills required for even entry-level jobs in the technology sector. This is not a problem of talent but of misalignment. Our higher education system continues to emphasise theoretical knowledge over practical and industry-relevant skills.

Contrast this with countries like Germany, where skill-based education is given as much, if not more, importance than formal degrees. Germany’s dual education system blends classroom learning with hands-on apprenticeships, ensuring that students graduate with both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise. This model has been instrumental in maintaining one of the lowest youth unemployment rates in Europe. Similarly, countries like Switzerland, Finland, and Singapore have integrated vocational training and continuous skill development into their mainstream education systems, making them more responsive to industry needs.

Recognising the severity of the problem, India has begun taking steps to bridge the gap between education and employment. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was a landmark shift in this direction, emphasising skill development, vocational education, and experiential learning. It envisions a system where students are exposed to industry skills early in their academic journey, making them job-ready rather than just degree-holders.

The government has also launched several initiatives to address the skills gap. The Skill India Mission and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) are focused on providing vocational training and upskilling opportunities to millions of youth. Similarly, Atal Tinkering Labs in schools encourage students to develop hands-on problem-solving skills from an early age. More recently, the Digital India push has fostered an ecosystem where online learning platforms offer courses in emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing, and data analytics—skills that are in high demand but largely missing from traditional university curricula.

Despite these efforts, societal perceptions still favour degrees over skills. Many employers in India continue to use college degrees as the primary filter for hiring, even when those degrees do not necessarily indicate competency. There is also reluctance among students and parents to embrace vocational education, largely due to cultural biases that associate skill-based careers with blue-collar work.

For India to truly embrace a skill-first approach, several shifts are needed. First, universities must collaborate more closely with industries to design curricula that align with real-world job requirements. Industry-driven micro-credentialing and competency-based education should become mainstream. Second, companies must change their hiring practices, focusing on demonstrated skills rather than just educational qualifications. Encouragingly, many tech companies and startups are already moving in this direction—organisations like Google, IBM, and TCS have started hiring candidates based on certifications and skill assessments rather than degrees alone.

The future of work will belong to those who can learn, unlearn, and relearn. In a world where knowledge becomes obsolete at an unprecedented pace, the ability to continuously upskill is more valuable than a static degree. If India hopes to unlock the full potential of its youth, it must shift its priorities—placing skills at the heart of education and employment. If India wants to lead in the global economy of tomorrow, it must start by answering a fundamental question today—do we want job seekers or job creators? The answer lies in skills, not certificates.

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery