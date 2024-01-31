CEO speaks: Breaking Silos of Knowledge: A Gateway to Success

In today’s ever-evolving world, where change is the only constant, the traditional notion of expertise confined within disciplinary boundaries is gradually becoming obsolete and irrelevant. The world now calls for individuals who can navigate seamlessly through diverse fields, drawing on a spectrum of knowledge to solve complex problems. This shift towards interdisciplinary education and knowledge is not a mere trend; it is a fundamental response to the demands of our time.

Modern professions demand individuals with multifaceted skillsets. The era of siloed specialists is unequivocally over. And we can see examples all around us. Take, for instance, the realm of medicine. Gone are the days when doctors could solely rely on medical expertise. Today, understanding mathematics and engineering is imperative for navigating the intricacies of advanced diagnostic machines and robot-assisted surgeries, or conducting statistical modelling in studies that can revolutionise patient care. In the world of media and marketing, symbiosis is the key. Media professionals are finding it increasingly essential to comprehend marketing principles, and vice versa. A sociology or an economics major armed with mathematical proficiency opens new horizons in analytical studies, unveiling patterns that can shape societal interventions and advancements.

From fintech to edtech, forensics to environmental science, urban planning to space exploration—the pursuits and professions of the digital age demand individuals with extensive interdisciplinary knowledge.

In the entrepreneurial sphere, success lies at the intersection of diverse skillsets. A startup visionary in the digital age not only needs a profound understanding of engineering and technology but must also navigate the labyrinth of business and marketing to propel their venture forward. This is not merely desirable any more — this is essential to ensure survival!

Major universities worldwide recognise the evolving needs of education and offer innovative interdisciplinary majors that blend insights from diverse fields. For instance, institutions like Stanford University and MIT provide programmes in Cognitive Science, exploring the mind through psychology, computer science, neuroscience, linguistics, and philosophy. Environmental Studies, combining biology, chemistry, sociology, and political science, is offered at prestigious universities like Yale and Oxford. Bioinformatics, a fusion of biology and computer science, is available at Johns Hopkins University and Harvard. Digital Media Arts can be pursued at NYU and USC, while Global Health programmes are offered at Johns Hopkins and Harvard. Neuroeconomics, examining decision-making processes, is available at Caltech and Princeton. Urban Studies, integrating sociology, geography, and architecture, can be pursued at Columbia University and the University of Chicago. These interdisciplinary majors equip students with a holistic understanding, preparing them for the complexities of the modern world.

Leading institutes in India, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), have also embraced the global trend of interdisciplinary education. For instance, IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur provide Cognitive Science programmes, while JNU and TISS offer Environmental Studies courses. Bioinformatics programmes can be pursued at ISI Kolkata and NIT Rourkela. Institutions like Srishti and NIFT cater to Digital Media Arts, and Public Health programmes with a focus on global health are available at AIIMS and TISS.

The commitment to interdisciplinary learning doesn’t end with graduation though. Lifelong learning is the new mantra for staying relevant in today’s dynamic world. Technologies are evolving at an unprecedented pace, and individuals must adapt continuously to keep pace. Fortunately, the digital age offers a plethora of opportunities for upskilling. Platforms like Unacademy, Coursera, and others have democratised education, providing access to a vast array of courses from the comfort of one’s home—regardless of whether you are a student or a working professional. YouTube is also a treasure trove of knowledge for those who have an urge to explore and learn!

The message is clear: adaptability is the key to survival. Embracing an interdisciplinary mindset is not just a means to succeed; it’s a commitment to thrive in a world that rewards those who can connect the dots between seemingly disparate fields. The journey toward success is no longer a straight line; it’s a tapestry woven with threads of diverse knowledge and skills. Together, we need to navigate the currents of change, armed with a diverse skill set, forging a path towards a brighter, more interconnected future!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery