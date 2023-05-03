CEO speaks: Beyond the Newsroom

As you embark upon the journey of choosing your career paths, I would like to encourage you to consider Media and Mass Communication as a rewarding field of study.

In this constantly evolving world, Media and Mass Communication courses equip you with the fundamental skills and knowledge required to be an integral part of multiple industries — and play a vital role in shaping the world we live in!

Let us consider the core jobs first. As a journalist, you can be a news reporter, feature writer, editor or correspondent. You can always choose to specialise in print, broadcast or online media. India, with its vast and vibrant media landscape, offers a world of opportunity for all of you who find core media to be your true calling!

However, contrary to popular perceptions, a degree in media doesn’t lead to core jobs in newsrooms and media houses alone — but opens up a whole new world of possibilities for graduates. Alternate career options include public relations, advertising, corporate communications, and even event management — to name a few. These industries require individuals with strong communication skills — making Media and Mass Communication graduates a perfect fit.

But it is important to note that along with the core course skills, other capabilities like critical thinking, analytical ability, and the ability to work in a team are deemed essential and highly desirable for industry hiring. Keeping up with the latest technology and trends is also crucial as it will help you to stay ahead in the game. Individuals who have a flair for sales may benefit immensely from a Mass Communication course — it shall help them excel in marketing and brand communications! Similarly, most companies prefer mass communication graduates to handle all their internal as well as external corporate communications — for that, excellent formal writing skills are highly preferred. It is no wonder that many leaders — both in media as well as other corporates — have Mass Communications as their core area of study.

Let us delve a little deeper into these alternate roles to understand them better:

Branding and communications specialists are responsible for developing and executing strategies to promote and enhance the reputation of a company, organisation or brand. Their main objective is to create a positive image and perception of the brand in the minds of the target audience.

Corporate communication specialists are responsible for creating and executing the company’s communication strategies to ensure that all stakeholders are well-informed. They develop internal and external communication plans, handle crisis management, and manage media relations.

Public relations specialists work to establish and maintain a positive image of the company or brand. They create and manage communication strategies that effectively promote the company’s products and services to the public.

Advertising professionals create campaigns and messages to promote and market products and services. They design and implement communication plans that effectively engage with the target audience and promote brand awareness.

Digital marketing specialists develop and execute marketing strategies that leverage digital channels like social media, email, and mobile apps. They analyse data and measure the effectiveness of campaigns to optimise marketing efforts.

Digital content specialists are responsible for creating and managing digital content across various platforms, such as websites, social media, and mobile apps.

Event management professionals plan, execute, and manage events for corporations and businesses. They handle logistics, manage vendors, and ensure that the event runs smoothly and effectively communicates the desired message.

Content marketing specialists create and manage content that promotes and markets products and services. They develop content strategies, create and publish content, and analyse data to measure the effectiveness of the content.

Market research professionals analyse and interpret data to provide insights into consumer behaviour, market trends, and competition. They use this information to develop effective marketing strategies and make informed business decisions.

The Future of Jobs Report 2023, published by the World Economic Forum, has identified that with the rapid digitalisation of economies, the demand for such key roles as digital marketing, digital communications, digital content development and other related fields shall increase rapidly. Hence, it is critical and essential that all of you who want to pursue Media and Mass Communications also gain mastery over the rapid advances of the digital ecosystem.

There are many eminent institutes in India where students can pursue courses in Media and Mass Communication. Some of the key institutes are:

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi

Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi

Asian College of Media (ACJ), Chennai

Xavier Institute of Communications (XIC), Mumbai

Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata

Amity School of Communication, Noida

Department of Communication and Media, University of Mumbai

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC), New Delhi

School of Media and Communication Studies, Manipal University, Karnataka

These institutes offer various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses in Media and Mass Communication. The courses typically cover topics such as media ethics, communication theory, media management, news writing, reporting and editing, digital media, and more. Students can choose the institute that best fits their preferences and career goals.

Media and Mass Communication is a dynamic and exciting field with a wide range of career opportunities. Whether you are interested in news reporting, digital media, public relations or advertising, there is a place for you in this field. As the world becomes more connected and globalised, the demand for communication professionals with diverse skills and perspectives is only going to grow. With hard work, dedication, and a willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies and trends, you can build a successful and fulfilling career in this field. So, go ahead, take that first step, and let your voice be heard in the world of communication!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)