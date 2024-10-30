CEO speaks: Beyond the Classroom: A Call to Lifelong Learning

In today’s age of disruptive innovation, defined by rapid technological evolution, the future of work and learning looks profoundly different from what we once imagined. Driven by rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industry 5.0, we are witnessing a paradigm shift in what it means to be skilled and workforce ready. Gone are the days when a degree assured a lifetime of career security. Today, individuals of all ages must embrace continuous learning as not merely an option but a necessity. The evolving workforce landscape demands that we develop adaptability, emotional intelligence, and the resilience to stay ahead.

The idea of “education for life” is no longer an abstract ideal. Jobs that were once stable are now rapidly evolving or disappearing, with AI and automation taking on many routine tasks. Industry 5.0 has introduced a vision where humans and machines work side-by-side to create smarter, more adaptive environments. This reality calls for workers to continually upgrade their skills, focusing on both technical proficiencies and soft skills like critical thinking, adaptability, and digital literacy.

Lifelong learning, however, is about more than gaining skills for work; it is a path to personal growth and adaptability. The ability to pivot one’s knowledge and stay open to new learning opportunities offers individuals a broader perspective and better resilience in the face of change. Micro-credentials—smaller, focused certifications that validate skills in specific areas—are becoming popular as a way to allow learners to adapt and build expertise without committing to years-long degree programmes. This trend empowers professionals to access short-term, intensive training, staying current in a world that demands ongoing education.

Industry 5.0 reimagines the role of workers, emphasising a cooperative relationship between humans and machines. Unlike previous industrial revolutions, which focused on efficiency, Industry 5.0 emphasises a collaborative environment where technology amplifies human capabilities rather than replacing them. Preparing students for this new landscape involves developing skills in areas like AI literacy, data analysis, and machine-human collaboration. Preparing today’s students to thrive in this environment means incorporating AI and human-machine collaboration skills into educational frameworks now. This includes developing problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, and adaptability—skills that help individuals leverage AI as a tool rather than view it as a threat.

Students entering the workforce need to be equipped with a practical understanding of AI technology, ethical implications, and collaboration skills that will allow them to work effectively alongside automated systems. AI’s role as a tool rather than a replacement should be emphasised to create a mindset that views technology as an ally in innovation. For instance, data analysis and AI-related skills are fast becoming foundational across diverse industries, from finance to healthcare and marketing. Educators should look to embed AI literacy and practical applications into curricula to prepare students to engage in tasks that require human judgment, creativity, and ethical considerations—domains where AI can support but not replace human input.

In addition to technical skills, two crucial qualities distinguish individuals who thrive in dynamic work environments: emotional intelligence and resilience. Emotional intelligence—comprising self-awareness, empathy, social skills, and self-regulation—enables people to manage stress, communicate effectively, and work harmoniously with diverse teams. Resilience, a related skill, allows individuals to adapt to adversity and stress without losing focus or productivity. As job roles become more demanding and complex, resilience enables workers to cope with setbacks, maintain well-being, and continue to grow amid challenges.

Schools and institutions can play a pivotal role in fostering these qualities, integrating emotional intelligence and resilience training into early education. The result is a workforce that not only withstands stress but learns from it, transforming challenges into stepping stones for success. As we build educational models to prepare for Industry 5.0, India has an opportunity to lead by example, creating pathways that equip students to work effectively in AI-enhanced environments. With around 26% of our population below 14 years of age, and 66% below 35, by starting this preparation early, we empower the next generation to enter the workforce with the skills they need to not only succeed but also drive innovation. This shall be an initiative that can and will pivot India as the future global hub for manufacturing and services, reaping benefits of geopolitical as well as demographic dividends!

While the shift towards future skills often focuses on the younger workforce, the need for learning across all ages cannot be overstated. Lifelong learning is as vital for seniors as it is for young professionals, providing cognitive benefits, social engagement, and a sense of purpose that contribute to enriched lives. On my recent tour, I came across the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Bradley University, Illinois, USA which offers non-credit courses and educational programmes specifically designed for senior citizens.

OLLI’s programmes encourage continued education for senior citizens in diverse areas, from humanities and science to technology and the arts. By adapting courses to meet the unique needs of older adults, OLLI helps senior citizens stay intellectually engaged, socially active, and informed about the latest technological trends. Participants have reported improved mental well-being, greater community engagement, and enhanced life satisfaction—outcomes that go beyond professional development and touch on the holistic benefits of lifelong learning! This is indeed a very unique way of giving back to the community!

For India, implementing similar lifelong learning initiatives could provide older adults with valuable opportunities to stay active and updated. Such programmes would promote intergenerational exchange, where knowledge flows across age groups, fostering a culture that values learning and adaptability at every stage of life. Moreover, initiatives like these reinforce the message that learning, and development should not be limited to one’s career years but are essential to leading a fulfilling and engaged life well into one’s later years!

By embracing lifelong learning, we are not only preparing individuals for the workforce but are also building a culture that values curiosity, adaptability, and human connection. This is the blueprint for a sustainable, empowered society, capable of thriving amidst technological transformation. While AI and automation may be transforming the world of work, it is ultimately the uniquely human qualities—adaptability, creativity, and empathy—that will define our ability to succeed as a species!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery