CEO speaks: Beyond Classrooms: Shaping Talent through Partnerships

The world of work is evolving faster than ever in today’s digital age. As industries embrace automation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence, they demand not only domain expertise but also adaptability, collaboration, and the ability to integrate seamlessly into dynamic workplaces. Unfortunately, many fresh graduates are left grappling with this transition.

The gap between academia and industry has long been a concern, and unless we address this divide, India’s demographic dividend could risk turning into a missed opportunity. Hence, mentorship, internships, and collaborative education models emerge as crucial tools to bridge this chasm. These frameworks do not merely impart technical know-how but mould graduates into workforce-ready professionals with relevant skills, confidence, and industry awareness.

Cooperative (Co-op) education and structured internships are powerful learning tools that integrate academic learning with hands-on industry experience. These programmes allow students to rotate between the classroom and professional environments, applying what they learn in real-world settings. Research underscores their significance. A study by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), USA revealed that students who participate in structured internships are 50% more likely to receive job offers and demonstrate greater adaptability to new work environments.

Multiple leading educational institutes have already integrated this new paradigm into their pedagogy. At Northeastern University, USA students engage in six-month-long co-op programmes that align closely with their academic majors. By graduation, students often complete multiple co-ops, allowing them to build a robust resume and professional network. This model produces graduates who are not just knowledgeable but confident and ready to contribute meaningfully from day one. Closer home, educational institutions such as SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) are adopting similar approaches. Both institutes have integrated semester-long internships, working with corporate partners to offer live projects and mentorship. These practical experiences provide students with far more than technical abilities—they enhance communication, teamwork, and time management skills, ensuring they graduate as complete professionals.

While internships focus on real-world learning, industry partnerships play a critical role in bridging the skills gap that has plagued India’s higher education system for years. According to the India Skills Report 2023, only 50.3% of graduates are employable. While theoretical knowledge is abundant, practical skills often remain underdeveloped. Industry-academia collaboration can address this by tailoring educational programmes to align with real-world needs. Corporations can help update syllabi to include the latest technologies and processes, train faculty to align their teaching methods with current advancements and trends and offer students exposure to live industry challenges through case studies, projects, and hackathons.

IIT Madras is leading the way in redefining corporate involvement in education. Its Research Park, housing over 250 corporate R&D centres, enables students to work alongside industry professionals on cutting-edge projects. With more than 1300 patents filed and 200 plus startups incubated, the success of this model doesn’t need any further validation. Startups like Ather, Uniphore and Agnikul Cosmos are reshaping their respective sectors! This not only enhances learning but also provides companies with a pipeline of trained, innovative talent. Globally, Germany’s dual education system has set a gold standard by ensuring that students spend almost half their academic period in practical training with companies. Industries co-design the curriculum ensuring graduates emerge with skills that meet market demands. Replicating similar frameworks in India can significantly reduce the employability gap and produce graduates who are ready to hit the ground running.

While internships and industry partnerships address the practical skill gap, mentorship plays an equally transformative role in shaping professional growth. A mentor acts as a guide, offering insights, sharing experiences, and helping mentees navigate the challenges of career-building. A LinkedIn report highlights that the vast majority of professionals believe mentors are critical to their career success, while the Harvard Business Review (HBR) notes that employees with mentors show improved confidence, leadership abilities, and job performance.

Across institutions, mentorship frameworks are becoming deeply integrated into academic structures. At Stanford University, alumni actively mentor students, providing career guidance and offering valuable perspectives on entrepreneurship, leadership, and industry trends. In India, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have pioneered similar approaches. At IIM Ahmedabad, students are paired with seasoned corporate leaders who help them understand market realities and the leadership challenges they will face. These mentorship programmes are transformative, not just because they impart knowledge but because they nurture networks, build emotional intelligence, and equip students to adapt, innovate, and excel in the workplace.

The benefits of mentorship, industry partnerships, and co-op education extend beyond mere employability. They equip students with the ability to adapt in industries that change overnight, hone collaborative skills by working in diverse teams, and foster an innovative mindset that focuses on solving real-world problems. Graduates who undergo such frameworks transform from being raw newbies to confident professionals ready to contribute meaningfully from day one.

The path forward requires a cohesive strategy involving educational institutions, industries, and policymakers. Institutions must proactively seek out collaborations with industries to co-design curricula, promote real-world exposure for students, and enable faculty upskilling. Corporations, on their part, must invest in mentorship initiatives, internships, and collaborative projects to ensure a pipeline of skilled and adaptable graduates. Policymakers, meanwhile, must provide incentives that encourage these partnerships to flourish, creating a win-win ecosystem for academia and industry alike.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has laid the foundation for this shift by emphasising skills-based education and industry partnerships. However, its successful implementation remains critical. If scaled effectively, these models will ensure that every student—irrespective of background—has access to opportunities that can shape their careers and lives.

The future of work demands professionals who are skilled, adaptable, and equipped to innovate in dynamic environments. In this ever-changing landscape, education must evolve to stay relevant. We need to build a generation of graduates who are ready to thrive, not just survive. The future belongs to those who learn beyond classrooms, and it is our collective responsibility to make that future a reality.

