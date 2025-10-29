CEO speaks: Attention is Your Strength in AI World

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be transforming the future of work, but the moot question is, are we transforming the way we “think”? As machines learn to process, predict, and produce faster than any human ever could, our biggest edge is no longer in access to information, it is attention. In a world overflowing with data, notifications, and digital noise, attention has become, paradoxically, both the rarest as well as the most valuable human attribute. Your ability to stay focused, to think deeply, and to remain “present” amid distraction will define not just your success in the AI economy, but also your identity as a learner and creator. AI can think fast but only humans can think deep. Speed and depth, at least for now!

Every moment of our lives today is a battle for attention. Every scroll, like, and click is part of a trillion-dollar industry designed to keep your mind restless. The attention economy thrives on your distraction. Yet education, at its core, demands the exact opposite — sustained focus, reflection, and depth of understanding. Students now live between two opposing worlds: the digital one that fragments thought and the academic one that rewards concentration. This tension between instant gratification and deep learning is reshaping classrooms everywhere. If we are to truly learn in the age of AI, we must reclaim attention as a deliberate act of resistance. “Learning” itself must be reimagined as a practice of mindfulness and intent, not just memorisation and output. Attention, after all, is intelligence in action.

Fortunately, attention is like a muscle. It grows with training and weakens with neglect. The good news is that the mind can be trained to focus just as the body can be trained to move. The first step is to learn the art of single tasking. We have been taught that multitasking is efficient, but in reality, it only divides the mind and diminishes quality. Give your full attention to one task for a short, focused stretch—say twenty-five minutes of reading or writing—before you glance at your phone. Each such cycle builds endurance. Writing and note-making also sharpen attention, because when you express an idea in your own words, your brain switches from passive reception to active processing. You begin to own the thought.

Equally important are moments of silence. Five minutes of observing your breath or your thoughts each day—without reacting—can reset your mental circuits. This simple mindfulness habit clears the mental clutter that accumulates from constant stimulation. And this applies to every individual in every sphere of activity.

Try a “digital fast” once a week: spend an evening without screens, walk outdoors, read something slowly, or write by hand. The brain needs downtime to connect the dots and generate insight. And finally, remind yourself why you are learning. Shift your focus from grades to goals—from performance to purpose.

Ironically, the same technology that distracts us can also help us focus—if we intend to! AI can be your attention assistant rather than your adversary. It can personalise your learning pace, schedule breaks, and even block notifications when you need to concentrate. The key is to build a mindful relationship with technology—to use it consciously rather than be used by it. At Sister Nivedita University (SNU), we encourage students to make AI an ally in the quest for clarity. Our learners explore not only how to use intelligent tools, but also how to strengthen the intelligence behind the tool. Technology should amplify focus, not erase it.

Employers today are not impressed by how you “know”, essentially how much data you can access. They are far more interested in how you can filter it. The ability to notice patterns, connect ideas and extract meaning from complexity is what differentiates human insight from machine calculation. Attention is not a soft skill; it is the very foundation of strategic thinking. The future will belong to those who can pause, concentrate, and discern meaning amidst chaos. Insight, not information, will become the new currency of leadership. When everything around is screaming for your attention, the most radical act is to choose what truly matters amidst the cacophony.

Every moment you reclaim from distraction is a cumulative investment in your future capacity to think, imagine, and innovate. As you prepare for your career and life ahead, you need to internalize this simple truth: every time you choose to focus, you are strengthening the very skill that machines cannot replicate—the ability to be present, to think deeply, and to find meaning. In the end, your ability to pay attention is your greatest multiplier. Guard it. Train it. And let it be your superpower in the age of AI!

The author is the Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Group CEO, Techno India Group. A visionary leader, he is shaping future-ready institutions and inspiring students to lead with purpose