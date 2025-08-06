CEO speaks: AI Won’t Take Away Your Job. Your Ignorance Will

As the CEO of an educational group, who interacts with thousands of students every year, I find myself increasingly concerned. No, it’s not by the possibility of Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking away jobs, but by the growing disconnect between students and the reality of how AI works. Or just how profoundly it is already shaping their future careers, decisions and lives. We are raising a generation that interacts with AI every day but lacks the basic awareness of how these systems function, what data fuels them, where they falter and why that matters. In a world increasingly governed by algorithms, this kind of ignorance is not just a disadvantage… It’s a serious liability!

There’s a widespread illusion that today’s youth, being digital natives, are naturally equipped for the AI era. But using Instagram filters, browsing TikTok, or relying on ChatGPT for homework does not equate to AI literacy. True AI understanding requires familiarity with how Machine Learning (ML) models learn, the biases they carry, the ethical dilemmas they raise, and their far-reaching impact on privacy, equity, and even politics. The gap between casually using AI tools and critically understanding them is becoming a chasm and it’s that gap that worries me the most.

What we’re witnessing is that AI is no longer confined to tech labs or niche industries. It’s already shaping core societal functions, determining who gets hired through AI resume scanners, who gets approved for a loan through algorithmic credit assessments, how medical diagnoses are made through AI-assisted imaging, and even how political beliefs are nudged through personalized content feeds! Yet we’re not equipping students with even the basic vocabulary to question, challenge, or engage with these systems. Imagine a law graduate who’s never explored algorithmic bias, or a teacher using edtech platforms without knowing how student data is being analyzed. Let’s understand it now. This isn’t a problem limited to IT departments anymore. It’s a foundational failure in education across disciplines.

Recently, celebrated entrepreneur Vinod Khosla made headlines when he predicted that AI will take over 80% of current jobs in the next five years. In a widely circulated conversation with Nikhil Kamath, he went even further to say that “college degrees are dead” and that “AI tutors will crush elite schools.” Whether or not we agree with the specifics, the warning is clear: AI isn’t just a technical disruption. It’s a philosophical and institutional paradigm shift. Khosla’s call for students to become generalists, curious, adaptable, and informed across domains, is precisely the kind of thinking our educational institutions must now cultivate.

The reality is that AI may or may not take your job, but someone who understands AI most definitely will! The future belongs to those who can combine domain expertise with AI fluency. We need marketers who understand ethical targeting, doctors who can interpret AI-assisted diagnostics with human empathy, policymakers who can recognize and mitigate algorithmic bias, and designers who use AI creatively while preserving authenticity. This is the human-AI partnership we must prepare students for… a synergy where machine intelligence enhances human judgment, not replaces it.

Across the Techno India Group institutes, and particularly at Sister Nivedita University (SNU), we are actively embedding AI literacy into every discipline, not just computer science. From journalism and law to design and agriculture, we are introducing foundational AI courses, modules on ethics and data privacy, and interdisciplinary labs that bring together engineers, economists, educators, and artists. We’re also engaging globally with institutions in the US, Germany, and Australia to co-create agile, cross-cultural AI learning frameworks that equip students not just with skills, but with a mindset.

Still, this shift must begin at a more personal level. Every student today must ask themselves: what AI tools are influencing my field? What kind of data do they rely on? Who built them, and with what assumptions? What social or ethical trade-offs may accompany their use? Whether you dream of being a filmmaker, a financial analyst, a textile designer, or a public servant—understanding AI will be key to understanding your own future. This isn’t about turning everyone into coders. It’s about developing thoughtful, AI-literate citizens who are not passive consumers of technology but active participants in shaping it.

Yes, AI will transform the job market in ways we can barely begin to predict. But the greater threat is not the technology itself… it’s a generation unprepared to understand or question it. We don’t just need more AI specialists. We need individuals across every field who are curious, critical, and courageous enough to ask the hard questions about how technology intersects with humanity. Because in this age of AI, the most powerful skill isn’t just technical proficiency… It’s consciousness!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery