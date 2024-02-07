CEO speaks: AI in Education: The Great Leap Forward

In the ever-evolving landscape of education, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to be a game-changer—reshaping the very way teachers instruct and students learn. It is a major transformative force that promises to revolutionise the paradigm of knowledge sharing in its entirety. AI is not merely a tool but a powerful ally and the possibilities for use are limitless!

While it may be impossible to predict every AI-related intervention in the education landscape at this very juncture, the broad avenues of intervention seem to be well-defined and agreed on by most experts. And there are products in the market already that are taking this quest forward! Intelligent tutoring systems, powered by AI algorithms can analyse students’ strengths and weaknesses, adapting lessons in real time. AI also acts as a powerful ally for teachers, freeing up valuable time and resources. Grading assignments, analysing student performance, and tracking progress can be time-consuming tasks, but AI tools can automate these processes, allowing educators to focus on more impactful aspects of teaching such as fostering critical thinking and creativity.

As per the WEF’s Davos Agenda discussions on AI in education, teachers currently spend only about 49% of their time in active direct interaction with students in an average work week of 50 hours as highlighted in a McKinsey study. AI usage can augment this by almost 30% ensuring that teachers can get to be the life guides for students that they were always meant to be but always struggled to find the time for!Let us analyse the immense benefits that AI brings to both students, as well as teachers at a more granular level and some of the tools, already taking this mission forward!

For students, AI is set to revolutionise the very essence of learning through:

Adaptive Content Customisation: AI-powered platforms, such as DreamBox Learning intricately analyse students’ strengths and weaknesses, crafting a tailored curriculum. This personalised approach ensures a deeper engagement and mastery of concepts.

Addressing Individual Learning Styles: AI algorithms, integrated into platforms like Knewton, decipher students’ preferred learning styles—whether visual, auditory, or kinesthetic. By delivering content in alignment with these preferences, AI ensures that students are not just passive recipients but active participants in their learning journey.

Mastery-Based Progression: AI-driven adaptive learning systems, exemplified by McGraw-Hill’s ALEKS, redefine the traditional concept of grades. Students’ progress is based on mastery, not just completion. This shift from a time-based to a competency-based approach allows learners to focus on understanding and mastering concepts before moving forward.

AI Virtual Tutors & Homework Assistance: Platforms like IBM’s Watson Tutor and Squirrel AI act as personalised study companions. These virtual tutors provide instant feedback, clarify doubts, and offer additional resources. With 24/7 availability, students receive timely support, encouraging self-directed learning and problem-solving skills.

Continuous Real-Time Feedback Loop: Real-time feedback on assessments allows students to identify and address areas of improvement promptly, promoting a culture of ongoing self-assessment and refinement.

Interactive Quizzes and Challenges: Gamification in education, epitomised by platforms like Kahoot! and Duolingo, transforms learning into an engaging experience. AI-enhanced quizzes adapt to student responses, ensuring a challenging yet enjoyable learning environment that fosters healthy competition and motivation.

Immersive Learning Experiences: Applications like Google Expeditions use AI along with VR to customise virtual journeys, transporting students to historical events or scientific wonders, making learning not just educational but also memorable.

For teachers, the benefits include the following:

Data-Driven Insights & Adaptive Learning Delivery: AI-driven analytics, embedded in platforms like Knewton or McGraw-Hill’s ALEKS, provide teachers with granular insights into student performance. By analysing data on individual learning styles, progress, and areas of struggle, educators gain a comprehensive understanding of their student’s needs, enabling the creation of targeted and personalized teaching strategies.

Automated Grading & Attendance Tracking: AI-driven tools like GradeCam and ZipGrade revolutionise the time-consuming task of grading. AI applications can also automate attendance tracking and resource management Teachers can then redirect their energy towards meaningful interactions with students.

Intelligent Lesson Planning through AI-powered virtual Assistants: Virtual assistants like IBM’s Watson Tutor provide teachers with an additional layer of pedagogical support. These intelligent systems offer insights into individual student progress, suggest intervention strategies, and contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of classroom dynamics.

Collaborative Planning Platforms: AI facilitates collaborative planning through platforms like Smart Sparrow. Teachers can co-create adaptive lessons, share resources, and exchange insights, fostering a sense of community, lifelong learning and knowledge-sharing among educators.

As Bill Gates notes in his blog “GatesNotes”, the next generation of AI “agents” are far superior algorithms than current generation text-based bots and will alter our world dramatically. According to him, “If a tutoring agent knows that a kid likes Minecraft and Taylor Swift, it will use Minecraft to teach them about calculating the volume and area of shapes, and Taylor’s lyrics to teach them about storytelling and rhyme schemes.” And I am certain that his predictions will come true---much sooner than we can imagine!

The inevitable integration of AI in education heralds a whole new era of personalised, efficient, and engaging learning experiences. Both students and teachers can focus more on creative and critical thinking and meaningful engagement with the empowering tools that AI provides. We, as a society, need to embrace these changes as we adapt to this brave new world!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery