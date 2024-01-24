CEO speaks:

In the dynamic landscape of education, a profound paradigm shift is underway, driven by the winds of change set in motion both by policy interventions as well as disruptive technology. This transformative journey goes beyond the mere integration of pedagogy or technology; it redefines the very essence of teaching and learning, ushering in an era where traditional roles of both educators and learners are being forced to evolve and adapt.

When I reminisce about my days in school and college or even my stint as an educator, I am forced to take a step back and evaluate the relevance of my lived experience in the present context. And the bitter truth is that our traditional modes of education delivery and assimilation,which have persisted for so very long with minor cosmetic changes from time to time are destined for obsolescence in the new world that we inhabit if we don’t act NOW. Else, the heaviest price shall need to be paid by the students.

Hence, as I have stated before, the NEP 2020 is a step in the right direction—though perhaps a bit late in coming. With a focus on holistic development, flexibility, and the integration of technology, NEP 2020 redefines the traditional approach to teaching and learning. It emphasises skill development, critical thinking, and a multidisciplinary approach, moving away from rote memorization and exam-centric assessments.

This comprehensive policy reform is also fortuitous in its timing. Technology in general, and AI in particular, is changing the world we live in at an unimaginable pace. A research report by the IMF titled “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work”, unveiled at Davos 2024, predicts that AI could impact up to 40% of jobs worldwide in the near future, with this figure rising to 60% for the advanced economies! As AI technologies get better at performing key tasks currently performed by humans, today’s students need to find and hone the skillset needed to thrive in a future where they won’t only compete with peers but with powerful algorithms. Combined with the recent development of the Government of India’s new regulations on curbing coaching centres—recognising how it is detrimental to students below 16— the responsibility that teachers must shoulder to mould students in school increases manifold.

The role of teachers in the lives of students has long been recognised. Next perhaps only to parents, teachers influence budding minds the most. This is a responsibility not to be taken lightly. The role of teachers is undergoing a paradigm shift today. Teachers, once the purveyors of information, are now facilitators of knowledge, guiding students through a journey of exploration and critical thinking. Hence, in this digital age, teachers across the board need to re-skill themselves— embracing technological advancements to remain relevant. This may include attending workshops, webinars, and conferences dedicated to educational technology trends. Online courses and certifications in digital pedagogy, blended learning, and specific digital tools provide a structured approach to acquiring new skills. The willingness to embrace a growth mindset and stay abreast of emerging technologies ensures that teachers remain adaptive and equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of education in the digital age.

Teachers can make learning more engaging by harnessing the power of current digital technologies to create dynamic and interactive educational experiences. Incorporating tools such as interactive whiteboards, educational apps, virtual simulations, and multimedia resources can bring lessons to life. These technologies allow for a more personalised and interactive approach, catering to diverse learning styles and keeping students actively involved. Leveraging educational games and gamified elements can make learning enjoyable while reinforcing key concepts. By embracing these digital tools, teachers not only enhance the accessibility of educational content but also cultivate a more participatory and stimulating learning atmosphere for students. Some of this is already work in progress—but mostly relegated to exclusive institutions for the social elite. Intensive interventions by the governments, both national and local, are required to make such interventions reach the vast majority of learners in our country.

Teachers can engage students by organising field trips that provide real-world context and experiential learning opportunities. Field trips break away from traditional classroom settings, offering students a chance to connect theoretical knowledge with practical experiences. In subjects like history, visits to historical sites or museums provide tangible connections to the past, making historical events more vivid and memorable. In geography, exploring natural landmarks or ecosystems allows students to witness geographical concepts in action. For the sciences, trips to laboratories, nature reserves, or science centres provide hands-on experiences that deepen their understanding of scientific principles.

For students, cultivating a mindset of continuous learning and adaptability is crucial. Acquiring digital literacy and staying informed about technological advancements is imperative to their future employability. Engaging in internships, online courses, and practical experiences further strengthens their skill set. Ultimately, a combination of technical expertise, soft skills, and a commitment to lifelong learning will empower them to thrive in an AI-dominated job market.

Let us seize the opportunities presented by the evolving educational landscape with open minds and hearts. Embracing technology, fostering creativity, and nurturing a commitment to continuous learning will empower both teachers and students to not just adapt but thrive in a future where change is the only constant. Together, let’s embark on a journey of exploration, curiosity, and innovation, creating an educational environment that prepares individuals to meet the challenges of the dynamic world that awaits us!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery