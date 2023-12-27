CEO speaks: Charting New Horizons: Transformative Trends in Higher Education in 2023

As we prepare to welcome 2024, let us take a moment to look back at the transformative changes in the higher education sector in the country in 2023. The landscape of higher education in India is undergoing a metamorphosis and the winds of change are steering students towards novel academic pursuits.

If we look at the admission trends in 2023, we observe a notable shift away from the traditional engineering stronghold. This is in continuation of the trends highlighted in the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 report, which found that engineering admissions had dipped by 10% compared to 2016-17 levels. The primary reason for this decline, even at premier institutions, is perhaps due to high costs combined with lack of commensurate jobs, especially for core engineering streams. Huge layoffs in the tech sector, Covid induced or otherwise, may have also added to this decline.

Students today are increasingly recognising the value of diverse fields such as business administration, computer applications, data science, psychology, statistics, law, journalism and communication, graphics & animation, digital marketing, biotechnology, medical technology, hospitality, dietetics, sustainable energy etc. The demand for these courses has surged---reflecting a growing awareness among students that there are attractive careers to be made in all such specialisations. Such courses blend theoretical knowledge and practical skills that align closely with the demands of the contemporary job market with significant growth opportunities into the future!

One of the seminal changes introduced by NEP 2020, the extension of three-year undergraduate programmes to the four-year duration, is increasingly being adopted and implemented across higher education institutes across the country. This extension aims to provide students with a more holistic and flexible educational experience, fostering interdisciplinary learning and skill development. Allowing students to choose their courses based on their interests and career aspirations are a departure from the conventional mindset that prioritised engineering and medical sciences, with students increasingly exploring and diving deeper into their chosen fields.

In another groundbreaking development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) introduced the “University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.” In keeping with the internationalisation of education goals of the NEP, this move opens the doors for foreign universities to set up their own campuses in India. Students can now access international standards without leaving the country--promoting cultural exchange and diversity in the educational experience. In 2023, more than 850,000 Indian students enrolled across universities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia alone. As per projections, this number is expected to rise to around 1.5- 2 million by 2025. The social and economic impact of retaining even a fraction of these students in India shall be immense!

The year also saw increasing emphasis on some aspects of higher education that is increasingly being recognised as key focus areas. Some of these are:

• Skill-based Learning and Industry Partnerships: The emphasis on skill-based learning has gained prominence, with universities forging partnerships with industries to design courses that directly address the skill gaps in the job market.

• Embracing Technology in Education: The integration of technology in education has accelerated, especially in the wake of the global pandemic. The widespread adoption of online learning tools, virtual classrooms, and digital assessments is not just a temporary response to challenges but a transformative shift towards a blended learning environment.

• Focus on Research and Innovation: There is a growing emphasis on research and innovation across disciplines. Universities are encouraging students to engage in research projects, fostering a culture of curiosity and discovery.

• Entrepreneurship and Start-up Culture: The entrepreneurial spirit is thriving among students, and universities are supporting this trend by establishing incubation centres, startup hubs, and entrepreneurship programs.

The students of today are the torchbearers of this change, shaping their educational journey to meet the challenges of tomorrow. All these systemic changes reflect a collective commitment to nurturing a generation of learners who are not just academically proficient but are also globally aware and ready to contribute meaningfully to society.

In this transformative era, higher education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it’s about preparing students to navigate the complexities of the world and make a positive impact. As we witness these changes unfold, let us embrace the spirit of innovation and evolution, for it is through education that we build the foundation for a brighter and more promising future for our country!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)