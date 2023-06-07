CEO speaks

In today’s rapidly evolving world, the landscape for art graduates has undergone a profound transformation. Art graduates are no longer confined to traditional notions of their profession or livelihood. The world has recognised the immense value that artists bring to the table — and is learning and adapting to harnessing their creativity in novel ways! This broader understanding has paved the way for artists to explore a wide range of exciting career paths that were previously unexplored — or perhaps didn’t exist!

It wasn’t very long ago that individuals who wanted to pursue their passion for fine arts as a profession often found themselves struggling financially. Vincent van Gogh serves as the most famous and poignant example of an artist who lived in obscurity and poverty during his lifetime but gained global recognition after his death. In the strangest contradiction, his Portrait of Dr Gachet (June 1890) is currently valued at more than $152 million!

It’s fortunate that we now live in a world of immense possibilities for fine arts. Its graduates today have a wide range of professions available to them. Here are some varied professions that fine arts graduates can explore:

· Visual Artist: Fine arts graduates can pursue careers as professional painters, sculptors, illustrators, or multimedia artists, creating their own artworks for exhibitions, galleries, commissions, or online platforms.

· Graphic Designer: With their strong sense of aesthetics and visual communication skills, fine arts graduates can work as graphic designers, creating visual designs for branding, advertising, publications, websites, and digital media.

· User Interface (UI) or User Experience (UX) Designer: Fine arts graduates can contribute to the design of user interfaces and user experiences for software applications, websites, and mobile apps, ensuring intuitive and visually appealing interactions.

· Art Director: Fine arts graduates can work as art directors, overseeing the visual style and artistic elements of projects in various industries, such as advertising, film and television, gaming, and publishing.

· Art Teacher or Professor: Fine arts graduates can pursue careers in education, teaching art at schools, colleges, or universities, nurturing the next generation of artists and fostering creativity in students.

· Museum or Gallery Curator: Fine arts graduates with a passion for art history and curation can work in museums or art galleries, curating exhibitions, managing collections, and organising cultural events.

· Set or Costume Designer: Fine arts graduates can work in the entertainment industry, designing sets, props, or costumes for theatre productions, films, television shows, or events.

· Art Critic or Art Writer: Fine arts graduates with strong analytical and writing skills can pursue careers as art critics, art journalists, or art writers, sharing insights, critiques, and commentary on the art world through publications, blogs, or media platforms.

These are just a few examples. The field continues to evolve, offering new opportunities for artists to blend their creative skills with emerging technologies and interdisciplinary approaches.

Of particular interest is the evolving harmony between apparently unrelated fields of creativity and science. Let us consider the role of a User Interface (UI) or User Experience (UX) Designer for mobile or computer applications. More and more companies are drawing on their unique perspectives to enhance the visual appeal, usability, and overall user satisfaction of digital products. Their ability to think outside the box and their expertise in empathetic design can lead to fresh and engaging UI designs that resonate with users on an emotional level.

In the AR/VR revolution that is upon us, arts graduates have an even more significant role to play! Their creative and imaginative abilities can shape immersive experiences by designing virtual worlds, interactive narratives, and captivating visual aesthetics. By combining their artistic prowess with emerging technologies, arts graduates have the power to redefine how we interact with virtual environments and elevate the AR/VR experience to new heights!

To ensure the success of this marriage, we need to have interdisciplinary courses in place. Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Rhode Island School of Design and Royal College of Art, London already have courses in place that combine design thinking, software design, and visual communication. In India as well, National Institute of Design (NID, Ahmedabad) and IIT Bombay have similar courses on offer.

For the more traditionally inclined art student, India offers some excellent higher education institutes as well. Kala Bhavan (Visva-Bharati University), Government College of Art and Craft (Kolkata), Sir J.J. School of Art (Mumbai) and College of Art, Delhi are the most prestigious.

It is my strong belief that India has the potential to become a creative design outsourcing hub for the world — analogous to our success in software services. India’s vast talent pool of artists and designers cost arbitrage, commitment to quality, cultural sensitivity, technological competence, and English proficiency form the foundation for this belief. By establishing a supportive ecosystem India can offer high-quality, cost-effective, and culturally sensitive design services to Western clients. This would foster collaboration and cross-cultural exchange — and position India as a preferred destination for creative design outsourcing across various industries.

And perhaps being the cultural and fine arts capital of India, Kolkata in particular and West Bengal in general can lead this transformative exercise. The sheer quality and diversity of leading fine arts practitioners in Bengal — recognised both nationally as well as on the international stage — along with the requisite technological base in place provides it with a unique first-mover advantage. The government needs to take proactive steps in this direction.

In a world where creativity and technology are fast converging, fine arts graduates have a world of opportunities to explore. The legacy of struggling artists is being rewritten as artistry merges with industries once considered unconventional. Today, art graduates have the chance to shape the future, unleash their creativity, and paint their own unique masterpieces on the canvas of the world. The stage is set for them to inspire and make their mark in this ever-evolving realm of creative expression!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)