CEO speaks

The hospitality and tourism sector is one of the most dynamic and thriving sectors with its extent ranging from the bustling bylanes of cities, towns and countries to the farthest reaches of the globe, offering ample opportunities for growth, adventure and personal fulfilment.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the global travel and tourism industry contributed 10.4% to the global GDP in 2019 — the last pre-pandemic year. This amounted to approximately $9.25 trillion. In India, too, the industry’s contribution to India’s GDP was estimated to be around 9.2%. In terms of direct and indirect employment, the sector has been a significant job creator — employing millions of individuals across various sub-sectors. The post-pandemic bounce back of the industry is well underway — during the recently concluded May Day vacations in China, tourists made 274 million trips within mainland China, up 71% from a year ago and 19% higher than even pre-pandemic levels in 2019! While this may or may not be “revenge travel”, the prospects of future growth are inevitable and undeniable.

The hospitality and tourism sector encompasses a diverse range of professions, catering to a wide spectrum of interests and skills. Students can choose to specialise in specific areas of interest and build their expertise over time. Some of the popular and diverse career paths within the industry are:

Hotel management: This includes various roles within hotel operations, such as front office management, housekeeping, food and beverage management, events management, and revenue management.

Travel and tourism agencies: Students can work as travel consultants, tour operators, travel coordinators, or travel agents, helping clients plan and organise their trips and providing destination expertise.

Event management: Students can pursue careers in organising and managing events, including corporate conferences, weddings, exhibitions, and cultural events.

Airlines and cruise lines: Opportunities exist in cabin crew, customer service, operations, and management roles within airlines and cruise lines. Students can work in areas like guest services, inflight services, reservations or logistics.

Food and beverage industry: Careers in this sector include restaurant management, culinary arts, food and beverage service, catering, and menu planning.

Resort and spa management: Students can work in luxury resorts, wellness retreats, and spa facilities, managing guest experiences, overseeing operations, and ensuring high standards of service.

Destination management: Involves roles in promoting and marketing tourism destinations, managing visitor experiences, and working with local communities to develop sustainable tourism practices.

Hospitality consultancy: Graduates can work as consultants, advising organisations on improving operational efficiency, enhancing guest experiences, and developing strategic plans.

Entrepreneurship: Some students choose to start their own hospitality and tourism ventures such as boutique hotels, travel agencies or event management companies.

Academic and research roles: Graduates can pursue teaching or research positions in hospitality and tourism institutes or contribute to industry-focused research and development.

To thrive in the hospitality and tourism sector, certain qualities can set you apart. These include:

Strong communication skills: The ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures is vital in this industry. Effective communication fosters exceptional guest experiences and creates lasting relationships.

Adaptability and resilience: Hospitality and tourism often demand flexibility and adaptability to cater to the ever-changing needs of guests. Being resilient allows you to navigate challenges with a positive attitude.

Customer service orientation: A genuine desire to provide exceptional service and exceed expectations is a cornerstone of success in this field. Putting the needs of guests first will lead to a rewarding career.

Leadership and teamwork: The ability to lead, motivate, and work harmoniously with a team is essential in managing operations and ensuring a seamless guest experience.

In addition, English proficiency provides Indians with a distinct advantage in the hospitality and tourism industry. Many hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, and travel agencies require staff who can communicate effectively with guests from around the world. Indians with English proficiency can explore exciting careers in international destinations and embrace and adjust to multicultural work environments with greater ease.

There are several institutes in India where you can pursue courses in hospitality and tourism. Some of the institutes of repute are:

Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology, and Applied Nutrition (IHM): IHM Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata are among the most reputed branches.

Indian School of Hospitality (ISH, Gurugram).

Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA): Manipal.

Amity School of Hospitality – Noida and Jaipur.

Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata.

Siliguri Institute of Technology, Siliguri.

As we look to the future, there is an air of immense optimism for recovery post-pandemic as domestic travel resurges, and international tourism gradually rebounds. It is a time of rebuilding, innovation, and a renewed focus on sustainability, guest satisfaction, and technological advancements. If you are a student considering a career in hospitality and tourism, you should embrace the vast potential and diverse paths this industry offers. Cultivate the necessary skills and let your passion for creating memorable experiences be your driving force. With dedication, determination, and a commitment to excel, you can surely thrive and prosper in this ever-evolving industry.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)