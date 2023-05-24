CEO speaks

We all enjoy the mellow tones soothing our ears during travel sojourns, in the kitchens, offices, walks in the woods, congested drives, morning jogs or even when we are all by ourselves.

Considering the tectonic changes that have hit the music and media landscape in recent years, it seems a minor miracle that radio in general, still manages to pull in thousands of listeners. Today, while smartphones and streaming make it easy to find just about any song ever recorded, once upon a time, a favourite RJ would have been the one to introduce a listener to a new melody.

All this, naturally, makes it hard not to wonder why, when you can just listen to what you want to listen to, would you want to listen to a radio station that may play songs you don’t like, punctuated by adverts of all sorts.

Radio has fought off challenges in the past and is continuing to do so now with innovation being one of the reasons, if not the most important one, for its continued success.

To cite an example, in 1994 July, FM had 3.6 lakh listeners and the figure touched 26 lakh in the same year when privatisation happened; today, the radio reaches over one crore listeners (as shared by Jimmy Tangree, Head, Friends FM).

During the increase in popularity of radio, American electrical engineer Arthur Edwin Kennelly in 1926 said “through radio, I look forward to a United States of the World. Radio is standardizing the peoples of the Earth, English will become the universal language because it is predominantly the language of the ether. The most important aspect of radio is its sociological influence.”

Interestingly, similar to what the beginning of the railways did in India, the innocuous radio has been able to blur caste lines and bring together the rich and the poor to enjoy maybe a cricket or football match broadcast in some remote corner of the world where television sets are still a distant dream.

While radio predates television by more than 30 years, it remains more practical in terms of mobility and accessibility, indeed having gained new life by often being relayed via the internet. It is true that the radio is more practical, primarily because of its portability, which allows people to enjoy it on the move and it is not as costly as television. It is commonplace these days that people can download a radio application on their smartphones. They can then listen to it through the channel wherever they go, whereas viewing television is more complicated as it at least requires people to have a TV set.

For radio to sustain and survive, creativity has become a must and thus, from Reginald Fessenden broadcasting the first radio programme on Christmas Eve in 1906, consisting of some violin playing and passages from the Bible to today’s talk shows, on-air interviews and musical gigs, the medium has witnessed a gamut of creative transformation.

Radio, being one of the most trusted sources for entertainment, news, and information because it’s live, local, and listener-focused, continues to attract young talents who wish to explore opportunities in this particular segment. On-air personalities curate conversations, content, music, and culture that are important and relevant to the everyday life of their audiences, generating a bond that brings about a sense of security and normalcy during times of uncertainty.

For those interested in the creative side of the radio, job prospects can include roles such as presenters, RJs, and even radio producers. You might be responsible for introducing the latest music hits or leading special segments on a regular basis. If producing is more your style, becoming a radio producer could be a great option. As a producer, you’re responsible for creating the show content, including setting up special features, interviews, and even playlists. You’ll also probably be the middleman between the station and its sponsors.

People working on the radio’s technical side are there to make sure everything runs smoothly, with as few hiccups as possible. You might be in charge of the control panel, filling the incredibly important role of an audio engineer. This role requires a well-rounded knowledge of sound engineering and a problem-solver attitude.

From the music manager, station manager, and promotions director to content head, copywriter, and programming head — there is no dearth of variety of roles in radio.

Interested in the management side of it all, you’ll be leading the way for the station by managing the full team of RJs, producers, and sound engineers. A station manager often wears many different hats, primarily serving as the glue that holds everything together.

You can also become a sales manager, chief engineer or marketing associate if you are interested in strategizing shows — from doing day-to-day administrative stuff to helping plan events, conducting research, projects and campaigns.

For the young and the contemporary, radio means information. It also means getting to listen to songs that were once their parents’ favourites and kind of act as a bridge between generations.

For the old and the vintage, radio takes them back to their childhood when they were younger, when they had fun, and they loved the music, helping them relive the nostalgia!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)