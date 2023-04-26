CEO speaks

Every parent would be proud to say his child holds a coveted degree and is one of the directors in a multi-national company but as reality be, many still mistakenly believe it’s a closed world that needs a degree from a top university. It is thus vital to get the word out that vocational education is important and can actually open up a world of opportunity for the future generation, leave alone throwing up a crucial solution to address the skills shortage.

The scenario is quite different in Western societies where certified vocational courses are highly valued leading to high incomes and a sense of dignity among professionals. These courses equip individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective fields and gain the trust of customers.

As India rapidly marches towards being a “developed” society, the same trend can be expected here as well. And just like the early bird catching the worm, individuals who prepare in advance are sure to reap the benefits of foresight in days to come!

The construction industry in India alone is estimated to grow to $1 trillion by 2025 — creating a significant demand for skilled workers in trades such as masonry, carpentry, plumbing, air-conditioning and electrical work. According to the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the Indian market size for beauty and wellness services was estimated to be around Rs 1.08 trillion in 2018 alone, with a projected growth rate of 12.8% CAGR by 2023.

Combine this with the varied services requirements of the 450 million plus middle-class Indians — and we can have a better picture of the huge untapped market for vocational services in India at the moment! No wonder then that Urban Company, the leading vocational services aggregator in India, witnessed a 76% jump in revenue in 2022 alone! The Government of India also recognises this potential and plans to train around 400 million Indians through the Skill India programme.

It is inevitable that as the Indian market matures, and consumers become more discerning, quality of service delivery shall be the key differentiator. Professionals across trades — carpentry, electrical servicing, air conditioning or large appliances repair, electronics maintenance and repair, beauty and allied services, healthcare and fitness care — to name but a few — shall stand to benefit immensely if they can undergo certification courses in their areas of specialisation. Certified professionals shall be the default first choice for knowledgeable customers.

Here are a few cases:

Health and nutrition are gaining increased focus in our daily lives. So is the need for caregivers at home for an ageing population. Massage and physiotherapy are also in high demand. Certifications shall add immense value to these professions.

As urban India moves to purchases from malls and supermarkets, trained retail associates shall be in high demand. Even activities like meat and perishables handling in supermarkets are niche skills that can be certified!

With the proliferation of e-commerce, the management of smart warehouses shall require trained professionals. Structured training may add to the employability of “delivery associates” in our “gig” economy — giving them more bargaining power.

In a largely agricultural society like ours, specific courses in agricultural technology — such as maintenance of farm equipment — shall also be in demand.

Electric cars are gaining popularity in India. The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) estimates that the electric vehicle market could create up to 10 million jobs by 2030, with significant demand for trained technicians.

Similarly, the increasing adoption of solar panels has created a demand for solar panel technicians responsible for installing, maintaining, and repairing panels, inverters, and batteries. The demand for such technicians shall only increase with time.

I am certain that the millennial brides and grooms-to-be would rather be groomed by a trained and certified beautician and cosmetologist on their wedding night — and not depend only on word of mouth for their choice.

With the increasing number of luxury cars on Indian roads, won’t the owners be willing to pay a little extra to hire a certified driver who can ensure their and their family’s safety by being comfortable with the advanced electronics and driver-assist systems? I think yes!

This trend shall be secular across trades — and well-trained and certified professionals shall have an advantage. Certified vocational courses shall not only provide the market with skilled professionals but shall also create opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship. With the right support and training, individuals can establish their own businesses and contribute positively to the country’s economic growth.

The Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Polytechnic institutions in India were established with the objective of providing vocational education and training to students to meet the growing demand for skilled labour in various industries. However, these institutions have not been able to fully meet expectations — primarily because of a lack of industry encouragement and collaboration. To address these issues, both the government and private sectors need to work together urgently. Private sector education houses should also come forward to set up similar institutions.

Most parents, until today, do not understand apprenticeships well enough to explain them to their kids and even a larger section doesn’t realise that higher apprenticeships are on a par with foundation degrees and, in some cases, even bachelor’s degrees.

It is important to stop this neglectful bias, which is still happening mostly because people who make the decisions have failed to really get to grips with vocational education and have little direct experience of it, leading to a devastating lack of exposure to this sector.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)