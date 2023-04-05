CEO speaks

It’s time to junk the clichéd version of liberal arts in today’s ever-evolving world. Perhaps, it is prudent to accept that liberal arts education can prove to be a game-changer as it prepares students to develop intellect and a critical thought process, though it takes many forms, it can include science and mathematics as well as languages and the humanities. It stands in sharp contrast to traditional degrees in which students focus on a relatively narrow field of study.

A liberal arts education covers multiple disciplines like literature, philosophy, sciences, social sciences, and even maths, which gives learners a broader perspective of the field they choose, a positive mindset and an interesting worldview, facilitating an expansive intellectual grounding in all kinds of humanistic inquiry.

Dedicated to the free and open pursuit of knowledge for its own sake, a liberal arts education provides a multi-faceted view of the world, enabling students to see beyond one particular perspective, encouraging them to understand others even if they don’t agree. It also helps to base our opinions on reason, not emotion. Although not a panacea, it can help individuals on every side of a debate have productive conversations leading to, if not agreement, at least détente.

Some of the most successful people in various fields have a liberal arts background. For instance, the CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki studied history and literature at Harvard. Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, earned a degree in communications from Northern Michigan University. Former US President Barack Obama studied political science with a specialisation in international relations before attending Harvard Law School.

Most of our celebrated journalists, including Barkha Dutt, Karan Thapar, Rajdeep Sardesai and Shekhar Gupta among others are from liberal arts backgrounds. They have specialisations ranging from English literature, economics, political science to philosophy and journalism. Politician and diplomat Shashi Tharoor graduated in history and earned his Masters and PhD in international relations from Tufts University while Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, earned his Masters in history from St. Stephen’s College.

Traditionally bringing to mind images of dark, winding archives and the smell of dust; history as a degree can actually set up individuals for life. Too intricate to teach simple lessons, the subject is key to understanding the complexities of the present. The skills that are acquired through learning about history, such as critical thinking, research, assessing information, etc, are all sought by employers.

A liberal arts degree provides learners with a well-rounded education that teaches communication and problem-solving skills — two trophy attributes in today’s job market, especially in the private sector.

In fact, the skills they gain by virtue of their liberal arts education give students the edge in particular job roles in the private sector. For instance, many HR professionals have degrees in psychology and sociology. The ability to understand and connect with people is crucial in HR and a psychology or a sociology degree provides a natural advantage. Corporate communicators in almost all reputed companies are overwhelmingly liberal arts graduates. A degree in public policy or public administration is a distinct advantage when applying to such international humanitarian organisations like UNICEF, UNHCR or the IFRC. Large private charitable foundations like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Azim Premji Foundation etc. also value liberal arts graduates immensely.

For a quick heads-up, here’s how specific disciplines in the liberal arts equip students for success in different careers:

Psychology/Sociology: Careers in fields such as counselling, social work or human resources. Other industries that require an understanding of human behaviour, such as marketing, advertising, or user experience design.

History: Careers in fields such as education, law, government or journalism.

Philosophy: Careers in law, finance or consulting.

English: Careers in writing, editing, or publishing. Other fields that require strong communication skills are marketing, public relations, or social media.

Art: Careers in graphic designing, animation, and illustration — especially in the video game industry.

Political Science: Careers in fields such as government, law, journalism or other fields require an understanding of political and social systems, such as international business, advocacy or consulting.

It is important to note that many employers value the core skills and knowledge that liberal arts education can provide. So, even if your degree doesn’t directly relate to a specific career, it can still be valuable for many sectors.

The government sector also offers a variety of positions in policy research, international relations, and civil services. A substantial number of the senior IAS officers in India have liberal arts backgrounds. There are always the more traditional jobs like teachers and officials in various government departments.

Today, candidates no longer graduate and hold a job in the same company until their retirement. A liberal arts education gives them broader foundational knowledge on which they can establish their skills.

Unlike STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)-based learning, liberal arts does not focus on a specialised subject. Students not only learn about their civic responsibilities but also develop creative ways to solve societal challenges.

In short, a good liberal arts curriculum can put students in touch not just with ways of interpreting the world around us but also with the fact that it can be “interpreted” in the first place, and in the process, helping us to understand our place in it and our relations with everything that we come across.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)