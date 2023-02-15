CEO speaks

It’s exam season again. And with it, there’s a lot of stress, anxiety, dread and uneasiness — that unnerving syndrome that can make even the infallible look like cantankerous whippersnappers.

Be the Boards or the competitive admission exams — having the right strategy to manage and channelise exam-related anxiety can make a significant difference in the outcomes.

Firstly, it is important to consider that the Boards and the competitive exams are very different in nature. While the Boards or regular college and university exams test your competence in areas for promotion or graduation, competitive tests are essentially for elimination to determine eligibility for a very limited number of seats in premier institutes. While basic strategies to combat and control exam anxiety may remain common across both formats, the immense mental preparation that is required to battle stress for competitive exams is slightly different.

Here’s the case of an Olympic athlete. Imagine the kind of stress the person is in where a few seconds of performance can define the rest of his/her career. The best and most successful athletes practise continuously to achieve a mental state they term as “flow” or the “zone” — before each critical event. This is a state of mind in which a person is completely absorbed in the task at hand, and their intensely trained mind and bodies perform to perfection — not by eliminating stress, but by learning how to harness and control it to their own benefit.

Practice holds the key to success in competitive exams. The more you train your mind to perform under intense time stress, the more you become comfortable performing under pressure and controlling stress. You need to study methodically, and start taking multiple simulated/mock tests over a period of time well before your final exam date. This is perhaps the most conventional and the only sure-shot method to ensure that you are in your “zone” in the critical hours of your exam!

From my experience, there are a few other simple things that students can do to prepare effectively before their important exams:

Start preparing for your exams well in advance. Make a study schedule and stick to it. Manage time effectively. This will help you avoid last-minute cramming and reduce stress.

Regular breaks during studies are important to recharge your mind and reduce stress. Engage in enjoyable activities that help you relax — music, sports etc.

A healthy and balanced diet can help reduce stress and improve your focus during your preparation days.

If you feel overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to reach out to a trusted friend, family member, teacher, or counsellor for support.

Just before your exams, keep the following in mind:

Do not start studying new topics less than three days from your exam date. They do not add any value but increase your stress levels.

From at least two days before the exam, stop interacting with negative people — those who judge your abilities or their own. This shall help flush negative thoughts out of your system.

Do not have too much coffee or caffeinated drinks the day before your exam — it interferes with your sleep cycle and exhausts you on exam day.

A good night’s sleep is essential to perform well. Make sure you get at least 6-8 hours of sleep. Avoid staying up late to study.

On the day of your exam, do the following:

Eat a simple but filling breakfast.

Reach the exam venue as early as possible. It gives you time to adjust to the surroundings.

During the exam, do the following:

Read the full question paper. In competitive exams, the most difficult questions are usually on the first page — do not get thrown off balance by those.

Answer the questions you are most comfortable with first.

In case the exam has negative markings, it is important to know when to guess and when to skip a question. Consider the number of options and the amount of time you have left when deciding whether to guess or skip a question.

Above all else, believe in your preparation and stay positive, even if you encounter difficult questions.

Remember, exams are just a part of your journey and not the end-all and be-all of your life. Focus on doing your best and positive results shall surely follow! Dr Sanku Bose,

Group CEO (Techno India Group)