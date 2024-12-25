CEO speaks: 2024: A Transformative Year for Indian Education

The year 2024 was a landmark in the evolution of India’s education system, witnessing transformative changes driven by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, groundbreaking technological advancements and a deep commitment to inclusivity. This confluence of policy, innovation, and vision marked a decisive leap toward an education system that is truly future-ready and globally competitive. Even though much more remains to be done, I strongly believe that this positive momentum will help steer our priorities in the right direction.

The NEP 2020 set the pace for comprehensive reform, reshaping education across all levels. Multidisciplinary approaches, flexible curricula, and the Academic Bank of Credits gained traction, with over 70% of universities adopting credit transfer mechanisms, as reported by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The policy’s focus on regional language instruction saw a surge, with states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu rolling out multilingual textbooks for foundational learners, supported by AI-enabled translation tools such as Bhashini.

The NEP also emphasised vocational training, aligning it with industry standards. Initiatives like the Skill India programme reported that 1.5 million students received certifications in fields ranging from AI and renewable energy to agri-tech, a significant increase from the previous year. These developments underscored India’s determination to blend academic excellence with employable skills.

Technology played an instrumental role in bridging educational disparities. Government platforms like SWAYAM, with its repository of multilingual e-resources, catered to over 35 million active users, primarily in underserved areas. The adoption of hybrid learning models expanded access to quality education, even in the remotest corners of the country. AI-driven personalised learning tools gained popularity. The Ministry of Education promoted virtual labs, powered by AR and VR technologies, emerged as transformative tools, offering immersive science experiments and technical training to students without physical lab access. The Ministry of Education also launched the AI for All Programme in collaboration with Intel. Karnataka launched the Shiksha Co-pilot, an AI-powered digital assistant for teacher training in collaboration with Microsoft Research India. The project aims to improve learning outcomes and empower teachers to create comprehensive, personalised teaching resources and learning experiences grounded in local curriculum, language and context. More such initiatives shall be welcome addition to the effort of igniting passion among young minds.

Vocational training received much overdue focus in 2024, with programmes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) scaling up to meet the demands of emerging industries. Collaborations with corporates ensured that students received hands-on experience in areas such as AI-based diagnostics and sustainable manufacturing. Partnerships between educational institutions and corporate giants such as Tata, Infosys, Wipro, Reliance etc. ensured that students received training aligned with real-world requirements. According to NITI Aayog, over 1.2 million students enrolled in vocational courses in 2024, demonstrating the growing appeal of skill-based education. This aligns well with successful interventional trends worldwide, most noticeably in countries like Germany where vocational education is a stream of choice.

Indian education made significant strides globally through partnerships with leading universities and international organisations. University of Melbourne inaugurated their first-ever Global Centre at Delhi, further deepening their presence in India. IIT Bombay has just announced their partnership with Tohuku University, Japan which shall offer students MTech and PhD dual degree programmes. Sister Nivedita University (SNU) has also accelerated their collaboration with reputed global institutions, such as Federation University, Australia. The “Study in India” initiative attracted over 50,000 international students enhancing India’s reputation as a hub for affordable and high-quality education. These efforts fostered cross-cultural exchanges, providing Indian students access to world-class resources while promoting India’s academic strengths.

Mission NIPUN Bharat recorded significant milestones, achieving foundational literacy and numeracy among 85% of its targeted students. Coding and robotics were introduced into the curricula of 2,500 schools under the Atal Innovation Mission, enabling young minds to solve real-world problems creatively. Sustainability education, too, gained prominence with schools turning their focus on environmental sustainability efforts.

Regulatory reforms streamlined governance and access to higher education. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) saw participation from over 1.5 million students, ensuring equitable access to prestigious institutions. These changes reduced bureaucratic hurdles and promoted transparency, paving the way for a meritocratic education system.

Inclusivity remained a central focus in 2024, with scholarships for underprivileged students witnessing an increase under government schemes like Pragati and Saksham. Gender parity initiatives also made significant strides, with the enrolment of girls in higher education showing a 32% increase over a decade as reported by the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE). Regional and indigenous knowledge systems received renewed attention, ensuring that tribal and rural students felt represented in the curricula. The North East of our country is the leader in inclusivity in education, as per the AISHE report.

The strides in education in 2024 underscore India’s unwavering commitment to building an education system that transcends barriers and empowers every learner. They are a powerful testament to India’s resolve to invest in its most powerful resource: its people. As we look to the future, let this year be a reminder that education is not merely a tool for individual success but the foundation for a just, equitable, and progressive society. As India moves forward, let the achievements in 2024 serve as inspiration—a reminder that investing in education is investing in hope, resilience, and the boundless potential of a brighter tomorrow for our students and country as a whole!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery