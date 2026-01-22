Celebration of Culture, Art & Youth

Spring Fest 2026 at IIT Kharagpur promises to be an extraordinary celebration of culture, creativity, and transformative change. To be held from January 23 to January 25, it stands as one of India’s largest student-organized social and cultural festivals, renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and commitment to innovation.



This year's theme, 'Ethereal Enigma,' evokes a jubilee of secrets veiled in wonder, while the social theme, 'Umeed: Igniting Light in the Shadowed Mind,' highlights the festival's dedication to mental health awareness and meaningful change.

Over the years, Spring Fest has gained acclaim for hosting luminaries across fields, and the 2026 edition builds on this legacy with a powerhouse lineup. The festival is set to feature the raw lyrical energy of Seedhe Maut on Day 1, the electrifying electronic beats of Zephyrtone on Day 2, and the soulful, legendary melodies of Javed Ali for the grand finale on Day 3. These performances are part of an eclectic mix of workshops and thought-leadership sessions designed to inspire and engage.

The festival will feature a rich array of competitions across music, dance, drama, literature, and more, providing a stage for diverse talents. Attendees can also look forward to workshops and exhibitions blending cutting-edge technology with creative exploration, as well as electrifying performances under the night sky.

In alignment with its social theme, Spring Fest 2026 is committed to addressing critical societal issues, specifically focusing on mental health and psychological well-being. The ‘Umeed’ initiative will host interactive campaigns, discussions, and activities to drive awareness and action, aiming to dispel the shadows of stigma. The focus will be on actionable outcomes that create lasting impact and inspire attendees to contribute towards a more empathetic society. Additionally, environmental sustainability will play a key role, with green initiatives woven into various activities to emphasize the importance of preserving the planet.

Spring Fest 2026 is more than an event; it’s an immersive experience celebrating youthful energy and responsibility. For more updates, visit www.springfest.in.





