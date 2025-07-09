Celebration of creativity: Calcutta Boys’ School hosts Concord 2025

The energy was electric, the competition fierce as Concord 2025 prelims brought Calcutta Boys’ School alive with music, dance, fashion, and passion. Calcutta Boys’ School is known for hosting Concord, its annual inter school cultural festival, which is the oldest inter-school fest in Kolkata. This is the 43rd year of Concord and as always, all top schools of the state participated in the event. Raja McGee, principal of Calcutta Boys’ School, welcomed all the participants and shared interesting anecdotes about the legacy of the fest.

For two days, young talents from across the city lit up the campus. In Converge (Western Band), Adamas International School left a lasting impression with their soulful singing, powerful solos, and confident stage presence. Conflagration (Western Dance) had everyone buzzing, especially after Don Bosco Liluah’s crowd-favourite, basketball-themed performance that had the hall on fire.

Meanwhile, the acoustic event (Consonance) saw Salt Lake School riding the wave with a trendy and heartfelt rendition of Sapphire, while the ever vibrant fashion show (Conjure) turned heads — Jewish Girls’ School impressed with their flowy drapes and earthy tones, while Indus Valley World School embraced the future with a bold, futuristic concept. The football prelims added another layer of intensity to the Concord experience with gripping early-round clashes. Day 1 i.e. July 8 saw the official opening of Concord’s main events. From quiz to dance face-off to fan fiction drama, the day was full of energy and excitement.

Calcutta Boys’ School bagged first place in fan fiction drama with their heartwarming theme ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amaar’, while Don Bosco Liluah put up a brilliant show with their theme of ‘Godfather’. The acoustic event finals were an absolute treat — beautifully executed and a major success.

Although rain played spoilsport, leading to the cancellation of basketball and tug of war, the day remained a resounding success. Day 2 (July 9) brought a creative wave from eastern music and devotional choir, visual poetry, photography, moot court, and more. But the biggest highlight is Day 3 (July 10), the grand finale at Kala Mandir. The stage will come alive with the most awaited western dance finals, promising explosive energy and precision. The fashion show will showcase stunning creativity and bold ideas.

The western band event is expected to bring a wave of rhythm and fire. Adding to the buzz, the DJ Event will amp up the vibe with music, beats, and lights. Finally, the spectacular Waves in the Town Band will take the stage to close the night with a power-packed, unforgettable performance.