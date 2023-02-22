Celebrating public speaking at OIS Gurugram

Exhibiting their public speaking skills and unleashing their creative talent, students of Orchids the International School, Gurugram organised Radio Orchids, an in-house school radio at its campus on the occasion of World Radio Day (February 13, 2023).

The objective of the programme was to give students a platform to hone their public-speaking skills, embrace the spotlight, and have an opportunity to have fun while flaunting their creative side.

The inaugural broadcast consisted of a weather report followed by a few minutes of discussion on the background of World Radio Day and the history of radio. Yashika from class VIII and Divyanshi from class VI were the RJs. An audio drama titled ‘Let’s know about financial literacy at Orchids’ was also played.

“The primary goal of this radio broadcast on World Radio Day was to introduce the students to a variety of genres so that they can develop their skills and better themselves. Our children did a fantastic job during the entire programme,” said Dr Nidhi Duggal, principal.