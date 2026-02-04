CBSE starts month-long Skill education training for middle school teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to roll out its capacity-building programmes for Skill Education for Classes 6 to 8 starting today. The initiative will be implemented under the supervision of the Board’s Skill Education Division and is aimed at equipping school leaders and teachers with hands-on strategies to effectively integrate skill-based learning into classrooms. The month-long workshops will be conducted throughout February at selected CBSE-affiliated schools designated as host institutions.



According to CBSE, such programmes are crucial to improve the overall quality of education and ensure that Skill Education becomes a meaningful and integral part of the middle school curriculum. The training sessions will be held across multiple cities, including Faridabad, New Delhi, Noida, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, and other locations. Designed in an activity-based format, the programme will actively engage teachers, vice-principals, and principals in day-long sessions scheduled from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

The focus of the training will be on practical classroom applications, with special emphasis on the use of NCERT’s Kaushal Bodh textbooks to encourage experiential learning and foster interdisciplinary skill development among students. While the programmes will be conducted free of cost, participants will be required to bear their own travel and accommodation expenses. Schools have been advised to inform host institutions in advance about their participation requirements to ensure smooth seat allocation, access to learning materials, and effective event management.

Upon completion of the training, participants will be prepared to function as master trainers, enabling them to disseminate Skill Education practices across their schools and regions.