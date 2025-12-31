CBSE skill education teacher training starts Jan 5

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for one-day Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) aimed at preparing teachers for the compulsory rollout of Skill Education in Classes 6 to 8. These offline training sessions will commence on January 5, 2026, and will be conducted at various centres across northern India.

The programmes are part of CBSE’s plan to ensure the effective implementation of skill-based learning at the middle school level. In line with an earlier circular, the Board is moving ahead with making Skill Education mandatory and equipping teachers with the necessary tools and understanding to deliver the curriculum.

During the workshops, teachers will be oriented on the Kaushal Bodh activity books developed by NCERT. These resources are designed to support classroom instruction and help educators smoothly transition to the new skill-focused approach. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy, which stresses early exposure to vocational skills as a key component of holistic education. Teachers and school authorities seeking further information can visit the official CBSE Academic website or get in touch with the Department of Skill Education.