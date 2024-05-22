CBSE opens revaluation process for Class 10, 12 exams 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the marks verification link on its official website. Students of Class X and Class XII, who are not satisfied with their CBSE board exam 2024 results can now apply for marks verification, photocopy, and re-evaluation through Pariksha Sangam. Meanwhile, it should be noted that the re-evaluation process is scheduled to begin on June 9. The last date to apply for re-evaluation is May 24, 2024. Students can visit the official website, cbse.gov.in, to apply for re-evaluation and get more updates and information. Simply click on the ‘Re-checking and Re-evaluation’ tab, which will redirect you to the application page. To apply for verification, enter your roll number, 5-digit seat number, and center number (as mentioned on your admit card). Submit the details and proceed to the payment section. Pay the requisite amount (you can check the fee payment option and status on the homepage). Finally, submit your application. CBSE Class X and Class XII results were announced on May 13.

