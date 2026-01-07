CBSE launches psycho-social counselling for Class 10, 12 students, parents

Getting stressed during examinations is common for the students. But then to ease the tension, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out the first phase of its free psycho-social counselling services for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students, who are gearing up for their board examinations. This initiative is designed to help students maintain emotional well-being and mental balance during the crucial pre-exam period.

Now, examinations not only bring stress to the students but also the parents. In fact, on several occasions, it has been noticed how the parents get more anxious, thus putting additional pressure on the students. CBSE’s free psycho-social counselling also caters support to the parents and will address their emotional and psychological pressure. With the CBSE theory examinations for 2026 scheduled to commence on February 17, students have been encouraged to proactively utilise these support mechanisms while preparing for the assessments.

As part of the programme, CBSE has activated a 24x7 toll-free Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) at 1800-11-8004. Available round the clock in both Hindi and English, the IVRS provides practical tips on exam preparation, time management, stress management, answers to frequently asked questions, and key CBSE contact details. The services will continue until June 1, 2026.

In addition, tele-counselling services are being offered on all working days between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm. A dedicated panel of 73 trained experts, including school principals, counsellors, special educators from CBSE-affiliated institutions, and professional psychologists, will be available to guide students and parents.

Of the total panel, 61 professionals are based in India, while 12 are stationed in countries such as Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman and the UAE, ensuring a broad and inclusive support network for students both within the country and abroad.

Further strengthening the initiative, CBSE has launched a set of digital resources on its official website to help students cope with examination stress and adopt effective study habits. The online materials focus on study planning, emotional regulation and self-care, aiming to make the preparation process more structured and less daunting for students.