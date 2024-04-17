CBSE encourages participation in World Robot Olympiad India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has urged principals of its affiliated schools to encourage participation in the upcoming 18th World Robot Olympiad (WRO) India 2024.



Organised by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with India STEM Foundation (ISF), this year’s WRO India carries the theme ‘Earth Allies.’ The focus is on inviting robotic solutions for people, nature, and the environment, aiming to cultivate imagination, problem-solving, collaboration, critical thinking, entrepreneurial skills, and scientific temperament among participants.

Participants are categorised into elementary (8-12 years), junior (11-15 years), and senior (14-19 years) age groups for the WRO India 2024. Schools are asked to inform students about this opportunity and encourage voluntary participation to enhance problem-solving and critical thinking skills. For more information on WRO India 2024, visit www.wroindia.org.