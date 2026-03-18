CBSE cancels Class 12 exams in Middle East amid war tensions

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions and security concerns in the Middle East due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class 12 board examinations scheduled across several countries in the region. The move has been taken as a precautionary step to safeguard the well-being of students, teachers and examination personnel during a period of heightened instability.



The cancellation applies to CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Students in these countries were earlier scheduled to appear for their Class 12 board exams during the March-April 2026 cycle. The examinations, which were to be held between March 16 and April 10, 2026, have now been completely called off across all centres in these regions in view of the evolving security situation. CBSE has also clarified that exams which had previously been postponed through earlier circulars will now stand cancelled. “Examinations which were earlier postponed via the circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled. The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course,” the official notice stated.

The latest circular confirms that none of the postponed examinations will be conducted. While the exams have been cancelled, CBSE is yet to announce the evaluation method. The board’s forthcoming decision on result computation will determine how Class 12 students in these countries are awarded their final scores for the academic year.