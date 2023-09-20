Careers for the politically conscious

What do Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Imran Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Sara Ali Khan have in common? Before you let your imaginations run wild, here’s the clarification. They all studied political science.

Over the years, political science has garnered a reputation for being boring. However, let’s set the record straight: any discussion on government and politics is often more interesting than a Bollywood film. It’s important to note that not every politician who studies political science turns out to be a proficient leader and not everyone pursuing political science possesses the qualities necessary for becoming an effective political leader.

Political science is a diverse field. It can act as a springboard for a wide range of career options, including academia, civil services, law, journalism, business, and beyond. In fact, critical thinking, analysis, research, communication skills which are acquired in the field of political science is incredibly valuable and applicable in various sectors, both in the private and public domains.

While political science is a discipline that’s included in most colleges and universities, now the subject has even found its way to school textbooks. Including political science in the school syllabus helps students become more informed and better citizens. It introduces them to the functions of the government, and teaches them about their rights and responsibilities. Also, it provides a solid foundation for those who want to pursue political science at the college level.

“Political science is mainly taught in colleges, but now it is also being taught in schools and thus builds a foundation for the students. While in colleges, it is more lecture-oriented, in schools, we tend to make the classes more interactive,” said Rohini Paul, assistant teacher of political science, Calcutta Boys’ School, Kolkata.

According to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, political science is the study of politics, government, and public policy which includes study of the processes of government, study of the institutions of government, study of the behaviour of the people in government and the study of how citizens interact with the government.

An undergraduate degree in political science can help the candidates to land jobs as policy officers, public affairs consultants, social researchers, political analysts in both private and public sectors. Those interested in higher studies can opt for master’s or doctoral degree. Like Bollywood actress, Soha Ali Khan, daughter of Sharmila Tagore, has a master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK. London School of Economics and Political Science offers multiple programmes like MSc Political Science, MSc Political Science (Conflict Studies and Comparative Politics), MSc International Political Economy, MSc International Political Economy (Research) and MSc Political Science (Global Politics). In India, one can apply to Delhi University, JNU, Jadavpur University, St Xavier’s College in Mumbai, Christ University, Fergusson College, and Presidency University to name a few to study political science.

“Various courses are offered at undergraduate levels both theoretical and practical. Candidates study government processes, the structure of government, Indian politics, global politics, political economy, environment and gender… there are various areas of study within the discipline of political science,” said Sanchari Chakraborty, HOD, political science, Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Kolkata.

A degree in political science can open doors to various career opportunities, including entrepreneurship, informed Paul. A background in political science equips an individual to understand government regulations, public policy, and the political landscape, which makes it easier for him/her to run a business.

“After completing graduation, one can opt for an MBA and banking sector. I have chosen the path of academics. There are also opportunities in civil services and law,” said Paul from Calcutta Boys’ School.

In a 2018 report, it was highlighted that 21 percent of global leaders had pursued degrees in politics or economics in universities. Chakraborty from SNU shared insights from her experience, noting that she often encounters students at her institution who aspire to embark on a political career.

According to her, candidates with a political science degree also have an advantage when it comes to competitive exams and civil services. The subject teaches a deep understanding of governance, public policy, and political systems, which are relevant for such examinations. The educationist also suggests that political science students should consider the field of journalism as a promising career path. She highlights how supplementing their political science degree with an additional qualification in journalism can enhance their prospects in the media industry.

“A lot of embassies also recruit undergraduates in political science because they need people with expert knowledge on how the state and the government work. Research associates assist various embassies working in India and abroad to carry forward the diplomatic tasks,” she said.

These days, the jobs for political analysts and election strategists are also in demand. Political analysts are crucial in sifting through large piles of data, identifying trends, and providing insights into political developments for both public understanding and policymaking. “Today, the study of election is a lucrative area, where students from political science can prosper. I also know several people who have founded startups to analyse election results. The other option is to work with think tanks, policy labs and policy research groups, which assist government and various other organisations in framing policies,” said Chakraborty.