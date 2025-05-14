Career switch, salary rise push 60% to finance courses

A recent study exploring upskilling trends among finance professionals has revealed a significant shift in how mid-career individuals are approaching continued learning. The report highlights that a growing majority of finance learners today are working professionals seeking to future-proof their careers in an evolving economic landscape shaped by digital transformation, regulatory changes, and emerging financial technologies.

According to the study by Zell Education, 60% of individuals currently pursuing finance certifications are working professionals, while 40% are fresh graduates. This shift signals a strong motivation among mid-level talent to sharpen their skills, pivot into new roles, or seek career advancement. The most in-demand certifications among this group include ACCA, CFA, and CPA programmes that offer global relevance and technical depth.

The motivations behind this surge in upskilling are multifaceted. Career transition and salary growth emerged as the top two drivers. Notably, industries such as BFSI, fintech, consulting, and startups are witnessing a marked increase in demand for certified finance talent.

The study also found that nearly 45% of professionals who complete a certification experience tangible career benefits—be it a promotion, a role change, or a salary hike within a year of completion.

Despite these positive outcomes, challenges persist. Time constraints and lack of employer support are the most commonly cited hurdles faced by working professionals pursuing certification programmes. However, there is encouraging movement on the corporate front, with a growing number of companies beginning to sponsor upskilling initiatives, indicating a broader recognition of the importance of workforce development in finance.