Career counsellors can help you choose the happiest way forward

The music bug bit him when he was in Class VIII. Though Rudra’s mother stood by him, his father, Pradeep Dasgupta, found it difficult to fathom that his only son wanted to be a music arranger. In a family of established doctors, Pradeep didn’t want his son to be left out, belittled, or criticised.

It’s natural for parents to be a bit anxious about their kids’ career options, but one can feel prepared and confident with some guidance and proper counselling. It was then that the Dasguptas visited Dr Siladitya Ray, consultant psychiatrist and stress management expert in Kolkata. A series of sessions later, Pradeep gave in to his son’s wish. Today, Rudra works as a music arranger for various shows and bands. Dr Ray resolved the career dispute between the father and son, boosted the confidence and morale of both of them and helped the parent understand the ever-evolving job market. Hard work, confidence and the right guidance, Dr Ray believes, have been important partners on the road to success for Rudra.

In today’s competitive landscape, students are increasingly getting passionate about the careers they want to pursue. At times, students are unable to make informed decisions and lack direction, and then there are some parents who lack knowledge and awareness about the effective alternatives present in the market today. Career counsellors can help students draw up a clear road map, change behavioural patterns, encourage students to explore new opportunities, and offer a focused approach and expert view on career choices. In fact, career counsellors today act as a support system for students and parents.

“Career counselling, as a profession, has burgeoned nowadays because of the galloping technological advancement and new inventions. With the advent of new technologies, innumerable new career options are available to the young generation. Career counselling helps parents and students alike to have clarity and make an informed decision about pursuing a career with a particular subject according to the interests and skill of the child,” said Rumjhumi Biswas, headmistress at Swarnim International School, Kolkata.

A study on career option awareness revealed that 93% of Indian students were aware of only seven career options. Here, career counselling holds great significance and can change a student’s life forever.

Dr Devika De Ghosh, MPhil, PhD, consultant clinical psychologist, gets students who are often forced to let go of their dreams due to lack of guidance. Dr Ghosh believes a career counsellor should help students realise their potential and chase their dreams accordingly.

“Career counselling helps to clarify interests, values and skills with respect to one’s personality and gives an understanding of the job market. One wrong decision means stress and discontent. Career counselling helps to figure out and channel one’s thoughts and take informed career decisions. Career counsellors are experts in the job market and understand its nuances, also knowing what kind of people different industries demand. Through psychometric assessments they can assess individuals and help and guide them to choose the correct career path,” she opined.

It isn’t surprising that most undergraduate students deal with an unbelievable amount of stress when it comes to choosing the right career options. In fact, the pressure of career building affects the mental health of students and their parents alike. Dr Ray informed how counsellors act as “agents for allaying anxiety and stress” in such situations.

“The wide range of career options can be extremely confusing for students and parents. Career counsellors act as rational and practical guides. They are the information providers who defuse tension in students,” said Dr Ray. He also believes that an over-abundance of career options, diminished self-confidence, dependence on tutors and intense competition results in career confusion in the students’ minds.

According to Biswas, in the era of sweeping competitiveness, career counselling helps in making students and parents understand the diverse areas which match the aptitude of the student, thus, alleviating stress and confusion.

You must have heard the adage: “A man is known by the company he keeps”? This certainly holds true for most career decisions. Peer pressure and parental influence can directly impact a student’s career choice. It’s not news that students seek validation from parents, submit to parental pressure and often choose their career options after being influenced by peers, thus leading to an unsuccessful future course.

Swami Sarvalokananda Maharaj, secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Narendrapur, West Bengal, believes parents also need psychological counselling in today’s time and age. “Expectations of parents have reached the summit. All want their kids to become doctors or engineers, inundate them with several coaching classes and also urge them to excel in extra-curricular activities. How can a student not stress,” he said.

Pradeepta Chatterjee, principal and wellness counsellor, Techno India Group Public School, Hooghly, echoed similar sentiments. “I would like to call it motivational counselling. Expectations of parents and peer pressure bog down the student. Parents compare the achievements of their wards with others and this impacts a child to a great extent. Today, all problems evolve from parents and they are in urgent need of counselling,” she said.

According to Dr Ghosh, parents can aid but not dictate the decision-making process of children. “They should be given time and freedom to discover their skills. Parents shouldn’t allow children to become prey to peer pressure. It is important to have practical support and guidance when pursuing education,” she said.

Calling career counsellors “behavioural experts,” she further added: “Career counsellors or career specialists advise and motivate people to achieve high-yielding results using their knowledge and skills. For both children and parents, career counselling is the key to making optimal career decisions. Career counsellor has a profile that allows him/her to network with a wide range of industry specialists.”

Dr Ray does not rule out the role of a parent in career counselling and calls it crucial. According to him, guardians should take their wards to career counsellors for guidance, to boost confidence, clear up confusion and extract the correct information from professionals.

Millennium Post recently reported how the West Bengal Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department has started career counselling centres in 100 madrasahs across the state.

“As the educational system all around the world diversifies and expands, new jobs and possibilities emerge influencing how people choose careers. Career planning has become more complicated and perplexing as a result of these changes. This is why the importance of career planning has increased immensely,” said Dr Ghosh.